President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to collaboration with traditional institutions as part of efforts to advance peace, security, national cohesion, and sustainable development across Nigeria.

Representing President Tinubu at the 8th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC) on Monday in Dutse, Jigawa State, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the President’s message to the gathering of traditional rulers and stakeholders from across Northern Nigeria.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fully recognises the strategic role of traditional institutions and remains committed to deepening engagement with traditional rulers in advancing peace, security, national cohesion, and development,” the minister said.

Mr Idris commended the traditional rulers’ council, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, for its contributions to peace, unity, security, and development.

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Speaking on the theme of the meeting, “Peace, Unity and Development of the North,” the Minister said peace remains the foundation of development and prosperity.

“Without peace, development becomes difficult; without unity, progress cannot be sustained. The pursuit of both must remain our collective responsibility.”

The minister said traditional rulers remain critical partners in governance and peacebuilding because of their close relationship with communities and their ability to mobilise citizens around important national objectives.

“Across generations, our traditional rulers have served as custodians of culture and values, mediators in times of conflict, and trusted bridges between government and the people. Your proximity to the grassroots and your moral authority make you indispensable partners in governance, peacebuilding, and community mobilisation,” he said.

On security, Mr Idris said the Tinubu Administration has continued to strengthen coordination among the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and other security institutions, leading to significant gains against criminal and terrorist groups across various parts of the country.

“While challenges remain, the administration is sustaining military operations, improving intelligence gathering, and enhancing inter-agency collaboration. At the same time, we recognise that lasting peace cannot be achieved through security operations alone. We must also address poverty, unemployment, social exclusion, and the lack of economic opportunities that often fuel insecurity,” he said.

Mr Idris highlighted several economic initiatives of the Federal Government aimed at creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and supporting long-term growth. These include interventions in agriculture, livestock development, solid minerals, infrastructure, education financing, consumer credit, and support for small businesses.

He described the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development as a landmark decision that will modernise livestock production, improve productivity, support pastoral and farming communities, and reduce conflicts associated with competition for natural resources.

“The ministry represents a strategic intervention in a sector with enormous potential for job creation, food security, export earnings, and national economic growth,” the minister stated.

Mr Idris also highlighted the federal government’s four Legacy Highway Projects — the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, Calabar-Abuja Super Highway, and the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road Corridor — describing them as transformative investments that will strengthen national integration and unlock economic opportunities.

“These highways will improve connectivity, reduce transportation costs, expand access to markets, create jobs, and support the movement of agricultural produce and other goods. Beyond their economic value, they are investments in national unity,” he said.

The Minister further noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda is focused on creating opportunities for Nigerians through people-centred programmes such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), and targeted support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to him, development programmes can only succeed when citizens understand them and actively participate, stressing the important role of traditional rulers in promoting public awareness and countering misinformation.

“In an age characterised by the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation, traditional rulers remain among the most trusted leaders in our society. Your continued support in promoting truth, dialogue, tolerance, and responsible citizenship is essential to our collective progress,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the meeting would generate practical recommendations that would further strengthen peace, deepen unity, and accelerate development across Northern Nigeria and the country as a whole.

He also extended condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, the traditional institution, and the family of the late retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar, describing his death as a tragic loss to the nation.

“We mourn the loss of a distinguished patriot who served Nigeria with honour and dedication. His death is a painful reminder of the urgent need to sustain our collective efforts against insecurity,” the Minister said.

The meeting brought together traditional rulers, government officials, and key stakeholders from across Northern Nigeria to discuss strategies for promoting peace, unity, and development in the region.