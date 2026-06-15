Following the suspension of the Rector of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, the Zamfara State Government has approved the appointment of Mrs Sha’awanatu Hamza, Deputy Rector Administration, as Acting Rector of the Polytechnic.

Disclosing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr Nakwada further disclosed that in line with the principles of fair hearing, the government has constituted an investigation panel to probe allegations of administrative misconduct and insubordination against Dr Sirajo Abdullahi Shinkafi, the suspended Rector of the polytechnic.

He explained that the panel would hear from the suspended Rector and other relevant stakeholders, investigate allegations of gross administrative misconduct and insubordination, and recommend appropriate administrative or disciplinary action based on its findings.

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Also, the panel will advise the government on measures to strengthen institutional governance, discipline, and compliance within the polytechnic, among others.

The panel which will be chaired by Mujtaba Isah, former Head of Service of Zamfara State has the following members:

i. Aliyu Tukur, ES, Chairman, Civil Service Commission

ii. The Vice Chancellor, State University, Talata Mafara

iii. The Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice

iv. Adamu Abdullahi

v. Mansur Mustapha and

vi. Dr Shehu Usman Hassan who will serve as the Secretary.

The panel is to complete its assignment and submit its report within ten (10) days after inauguration.

The state government reaffirms its commitment to transparency and due process throughout the process.