The Kano State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has elected 34 new state executive members, with Abdullahi Maikano emerging as the state chairman.

The congress was conducted on Sunday at the Cobra Stadium, Magajin Rumfa, in Kano.

According to the results released by Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Bala Inuwa was elected as secretary, Abba Muktar as treasurer, and Salisu Muhammad as financial secretary.

Others elected are Muhammad Yahaya as legal adviser; Farida Kamba as women leader; and Sunusi Oscar as youth leader, among others.

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The event was attended by members of the Kano State Transition Committee and national officials from the ADC headquarters in Abuja, who were deployed to supervise the proceedings and screen aspirants.

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Other attendees included Mr Kwankwaso and the Kano 2023 ADC governorship candidate, Ibrahim Khalil, and chieftain of the party, Al’amin Little.

Mr Hassan also revealed that Mr Kwankwaso has accepted a 60 per cent share of the ADC party structure, opting for a smaller stake than the 80 per cent originally offered by the party leadership.

He described the decision as fair and was made to allow for broader member participation within the opposition coalition.