The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) returns in 2026 convening global leaders, investors, policymakers, philanthropists, private sector leaders and innovators to finance transformative solutions with an ambitious agenda focused on accelerating sustainable development across Africa through stronger partnerships, innovative financing and bold leadership.

Convened by the Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the Africa Social Impact Summit has rapidly emerged as one of the continent’s leading platforms for advancing market-led solutions to Africa’s most pressing development challenges.

Africa is entering one of the most consequential decades in its development journey. By 2050, the continent is expected to be home to more than 2.5 billion people, including the world’s largest youth workforce — a demographic shift that presents unprecedented opportunities for innovation, investment and sustainable economic growth.

Against this backdrop, global leaders will gather for the 2026 Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) under the theme:

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“Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies.”

The summit will take place 22–23 July 2026 at the prestigious Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria, convening leaders to mobilise capital and partnerships capable of accelerating Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mohamed Malick Fall, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, emphasised the importance of collective action in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Africa Social Impact Summit provides a powerful platform for bringing together governments, the private sector and development partners to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. By mobilising capital, innovation and partnerships, platforms like ASIS help unlock the transformative solutions Africa needs for inclusive and sustainable development.”

Providing further perspective on the role of partnerships in shaping Africa’s future, Abubakar Suleiman, Board Member of Sterling One Foundation and the Managing Director, Sterling Bank, noted that collaboration across sectors will be essential to unlocking the continent’s potential.

“Africa’s development challenges are complex, but they also present immense opportunities for innovation and partnership. Platforms like the Africa Social Impact Summit are essential for bringing together leaders from government, business and philanthropy to unlock the ideas, capital and collaboration required to accelerate sustainable development across the continent.”

According to Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning:

“Nigeria welcomes platforms like the Africa Social Impact Summit that bring together global capital, innovation and policy dialogue.

Strengthening collaboration between government, investors and development partners is critical to accelerating economic growth, improving livelihoods and advancing sustainable development across the continent.”

Organisers note that the summit was designed to create a catalytic space where leaders across sectors can move beyond dialogue toward measurable outcomes that advance Africa’s development priorities.

“The Africa Social Impact Summit was created to convene the boldest thinkers, investors and development leaders committed to shaping Africa’s future,” said Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation. “By bringing together leaders across sectors, the summit provides a powerful platform for mobilising the partnerships and capital needed to scale solutions across education, healthcare, women empowerment, food systems and youth development.”

Government leaders have also underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving economic transformation across the continent.

The 2026 edition will focus on unlocking investment and partnerships across key sectors including education, healthcare, food systems, women empowerment, youth development, the creative economy and sustainable finance. Through high-level dialogues, investor roundtables, sector-focused sessions and strategic partnership announcements, the summit aims to catalyse scalable solutions that drive inclusive growth across Africa.

The summit is expected to attract over 2,000 delegates from more than 50 countries, including senior government officials, global investors, development finance institutions, corporate leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and civil society organisations.

Participants will engage in high-level discussions, sector dialogues and investment conversations designed to unlock new partnerships and financing pathways capable of driving transformative impact across Africa.

Leaders, innovators, investors and development partners interested in shaping Africa’s future are invited to register to attend the 2026 Africa Social Impact Summit by visiting www.theimpactsummit.org.

Further announcements regarding speakers, programme highlights and partnership opportunities will be made in the coming months.

About the Africa Social Impact Summit

The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) is one of Africa’s leading convening platforms for advancing sustainable development through strategic partnerships, innovative financing and market-driven solutions. The summit brings together global leaders from government, business, philanthropy, development institutions and civil society to accelerate progress across key sectors including education, healthcare, food systems, youth development, climate resilience, the creative economy and sustainable finance.

Co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria, the summit provides a platform for dialogue, collaboration and investment aimed at unlocking scalable solutions capable of delivering long-term impact across Africa.

Through high-level dialogues, investor roundtables and partnership announcements, the summit continues to strengthen Africa’s development ecosystem while mobilising capital and innovation toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

More information can be found at www.theimpactsummit.org.