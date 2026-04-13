The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it will inaugurate all newly elected state executives and chairperson of the party on 12 May “or a later date to be communicated”.

The party disclosed thus in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said the election of state executives was carried out in line with the provisions of the law and party’s constitution.

The party commended all members and stakeholders who took part in the process. It said the elections reflected the party’s enduring commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The party is pleased to announce that the formal inauguration of the newly elected State Executives is scheduled to take place on 12 May or on a later date to be duly communicated by the National Working Committee,” the statement reads.

“As you prepare to assume office, we urge all elected officials to remain steadfast in their dedication to the ideals and vision of the party. The task ahead requires unity, discipline, and a continued commitment to building a strong, credible alternative for the Nigerian people.”

The party went ahead with its state congresses and is set for a national convention on Tuesday, 14 April, despite INEC’s warning that it wouldn’t monitor it due to the 12 March ruling of the Court of Appeal for which the electoral commission suspended the recognition of any of the party’s executives.

“The Commission shall not… receive any further communication or deal with any of the parties or groups pertaining to the affairs of the party and will not monitor any meeting, congress or convention convened on behalf of the ADC by any group until the matter is decided by the Federal High Court, Abuja so as not to do any act capable of foisting a fait accompli on the court,” INEC said in a statement.

Crisis in states

While the election of state executives was peaceful and successful in some states, if was unsuccessful in others, where parallel congresses were held, producing two state chairpersons.

For instance, reports said there were parallel congresses that produced two chairpersons each in Ebonyi, Plateau and Ogun state.

In Ebonyi one of the congresses returned the incumbent state chairperson, Jennifer Nwafor, while the other congress produced Silas Onu as chairperson.

In Plateau, the faction headed by Hanatu Gagara conducted its congress at Adewusi House, Murtala Muhammed Way, Jos, while the camp of Samuel Gyang, led by former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, used Kalwa House, the party’s state secretariat.

In Ogun, one faction led by Moshood Salvador presented Femi Soluade as the elected chairperson, and the other led by Olatunji Shoyinka produced Emmanuel Famojuro as chairperson.

Despite a High Court’s order of immediate suspension of the congress in Adamawa State, the congress held and produced Sadiq Ibrahim as the new state chairperson.