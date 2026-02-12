The Kano State Police Command has summoned Abubakar Maishanu, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter in the state. Mr Maishanu was asked to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the command’s headquarters in Bompai.

The request was issued in a formal letter signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Muhammad Jarma. The letter asked PREMIUM TIMES to release the journalist to report to the police for an undisclosed investigation.

“Pursuance of section 26 of ACJL and 38 of the Police Act and regulations 2020 as amended, I am directed to respectfully request you to inform and release Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu to report at the criminal investigation department in connection with the case under investigation.

“On arrival, he should report to Assistant Commissioner of Police, X-squad, Muhammad Jarma,” the police wrote without disclosing what the investigation was about.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said he had not yet been briefed on the nature of the case under investigation.

Although the police asked Mr Maishanu to report on Wednesday morning, the reporter only received the letter on Wednesday morning. Calls to the phone number on the letter did not go through, but the reporter promptly emailed the police at the address provided in the invitation letter, notifying them that he would honour the invitation on Thursday morning, accompanied by a lawyer.

While the police did not state the matter being investigated, Mr Maishanu has, in recent times, exposed the shady dealings involving the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, in a multi-billion-naira Dala Inland Dry Port ownership scandal.

Following the report, the Kano State Government is prosecuting Mr Ganduje and other defendants at the State High Court for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently transfer 80 per cent of the shares of Dala Inland Dry Port, including the state’s 20 per cent equity, to private ownership.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendants diverted over ₦4.49 billion in Kano State funds to execute infrastructure projects, including a double-carriageway, electricity, and perimeter fencing at the dry port, for their personal and family benefit.

The defendants also face charges of abuse of office and conflict of interest. The state says they leveraged their official roles to redirect public resources for personal benefit, thereby violating financial and constitutional regulations.

Although the trial is still ongoing, there are concerns in the state that it may be halted due to recent political realignments. Governor Abba Yusuf recently defected to Mr Ganduje’s APC. The latter has pledged to support the governor’s re-election.

The PREMIUM TIMES management has promised to assist the police in its investigation, provided it is professionally conducted and does not ask journalists to violate their ethical principles.

“As a law-abiding newspaper, we are always willing to cooperate with law-enforcement agencies in performing their legal duties,” Idris Akinbajo, the managing editor of PREMIUM TIMES, said. “However, we hope the police maintain professionalism and do not ask us or indeed any Nigerian journalist to violate global journalism ethics.”