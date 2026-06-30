At least 35 students are still missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, on Monday, despite ongoing rescue operations by security forces, the councillor representing Lassa Ward, Jagila Jabila, has told PREMIUM TIMES.

The attack occurred as students were preparing to sit the ongoing National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, triggering panic in the community and a search-and-rescue operation involving troops of Operation HADIN KAI, local vigilantes and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Ms Jabila dismissed social media reports claiming that all abducted students had been rescued.

“It is not true,” she said.

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“We only rescued seven students and one teacher. Now, we are together with their parents. We are compiling the list of the missing students. So far, we have 35 names that are missing.”

She said the figure was based on names being compiled by community leaders and parents and could change as the reconciliation continues.

Attackers disguised themselves

The spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Daso, said the attackers exploited Lassa’s market day to gain access to the community.

Appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Show on Tuesday, Mr Daso said the gunmen were disguised as traders.

“A large number of gunmen invaded the Lassa community,” she said.

“Yesterday was the market day of the community, and they disguised themselves, concealed their weapons, sneaked into the town and started shooting sporadically into the air.”

Asked to confirm reports that the attackers also wore military and forest guard uniforms during the operation, Ms Jabila replied: “It’s true.”

According to the police, one teacher was killed while another sustained gunshot injuries during the assault.

Rescue operation continues

The Nigerian Army said troops of Operation HADIN KAI, supported by air assets, tracked the attackers to the Daggu area, where they engaged them in a firefight and rescued 10 victims.

The Acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the operation involved intelligence, surveillance and strike aircraft supporting ground troops.

He said one soldier and one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed during the operation, while seven motorcycles used by the attackers were recovered.

However, both the police and the military said efforts were continuing to establish the exact number of victims because some students fled into nearby communities during the attack.

Mr Daso said officials were reconciling attendance records with the school and parents to determine how many students remained missing.

Community awaits news

Ms Jabila said security personnel and local vigilantes who pursued the attackers had yet to return to the community as of Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday, they called the military and our local vigilante. They slept out. Up to now, they have not returned home, so we don’t know exactly what is happening,” she said.

She described the mood in Lassa as one of anxiety, with parents waiting for news of their children.

“We are together with the parents. All of them are in shock. We are hoping and praying to God to bring back our students safely.”

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She appealed to both the federal and Borno State governments to intensify efforts to rescue those still missing.

“We are pleading with the government to bring back our students safely. That is the only plea that we have for now.”

Fresh concerns over school security

The latest attack comes about six weeks after another mass abduction in the nearby Mussa community, where dozens of pupils were taken from a primary and junior secondary school.

Asked whether additional security measures had been introduced around schools after that incident, Ms Jabila replied: “No.”

Her response is likely to raise fresh questions about the protection of schools in parts of southern Borno that remain vulnerable to attacks by armed groups.

As of Tuesday morning, Borno State authorities were continuing efforts to reconcile the number of students affected, while security forces maintained search-and-rescue operations in the surrounding communities and forests.