The Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has stated that a decision on awarding an automatic governorship ticket to Governor Abba Yusuf remains pending.

Mr Abbas clarified that the matter will only be finalised after the governor and his supporters officially defect to the APC.

In a recent interview with Daily Trust published on Saturday, Mr Abbas addressed the contentious issue of “automatic tickets.”

Speculation has mounted over several weeks that this matter might be the primary hurdle delaying the governor’s anticipated defection to the APC.

​When questioned about the party’s position, Mr Abbas dismissed the concerns as premature. He stated that the issue would only be discussed at the appropriate time—specifically, once the governor has officially joined the APC.

“That is not an issue for now; it is an issue of when all processes are completed and whoever is coming has finalised their defection processes. With respect to Governor Yusuf, as you know, he is not coming alone. There are elected local government chairmen, councillors, and other political office holders who will defect to our party with him.

“Therefore, it is an issue of when all has been finalised, then we will sit down and map out a strategy that all will benefit from. The issue goes beyond contesting; it is an issue of how APC, as a political party, emerges victorious in the 2027 general elections. In a nutshell, it is an issue of sitting down to discuss and agree, and there is nothing impossible here,” Mr Abbas said in the interview.

“We await his coming, and believe me, we will work out a modality that will ensure the success of the party unanimously without any form of crisis between old members and the new members,” Mr Abbas added.

Mr Abbas remained unfazed by the prospect of the governor being unseated during the APC primaries. He brushed aside concerns even as prominent figures, such as the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, are widely believed to be eyeing the APC ticket ahead of 2027.

“In my personal view, I believe that in Nigerian political contests, it is very hard for an incumbent governor to fail the primaries. Such instances where incumbent governors fail in primaries rarely happen. However, if the circumstances warrant that a primary should hold, so be it. But the issue of an automatic ticket for the governor is not our major concern for now, we will perfect everything when he comes,” Mr Abbas said.

He also described the governor’s transition to the APC as a welcome development, “because politically no right-thinking politician will reject a political addition, and as you know, politics is a game of numbers. Therefore defection to your party means addition to your number and by extension an increase to our success during the polls”.

Mr Abbas also addressed persistent rumours regarding the governor’s expected defection to the APC, explaining the factors that may have caused the delay.

“Remember, a governor’s defection is not something that one can just wake up one day and say, I have decamped. There are processes involved and until those processes are duly followed and completed, the defection continues to remain a plan yet to be executed.

“Personally, I can’t say for now, but I am sure it had to do with high-level consultations. The governor wouldn’t want to leave anyone behind and I believe he made necessary consultations. However, this is my personal view on the real reason behind the delay, I am not in a position to know,” Mr Abbas said.

He urged APC members to support the incoming executives to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

“To our APC members and all other members joining us, let us understand that God gives and takes power. It is not by our might or manners; it is by God’s wish. Therefore let us all focus on the party’s success first. I will always continue to preach peaceful coexistence as a member of the best political party in the country.

“APC, as a political party, is committed to rectifying all things that are not going right. The party is not oblivious to the current challenges, so it is committed to ensuring that Nigerians smile again,” Mr Abbas stated.