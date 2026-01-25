Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has officially announced his intention to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, after his formal resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday.

​The announcement was made in a statement released on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

​According to the statement, this transition marks a return to the party for Governor Yusuf. He originally joined the APC in 2014, notably winning the party’s primary election for the Kano Central Senatorial seat before stepping down in favour of his political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The statement “noted that after years of political engagement across different platforms, including his most recent stint in the NNPP, prevailing realities of governance, national cohesion and development necessitated his return to the APC, which he described as a familiar and structured platform for progressive governance.

Governor Yusuf stated that rejoining the APC would further strengthen cooperation with the federal government, accelerate infrastructural development, enhance security coordination and improve service delivery across Kano State.

He added that the decision would also consolidate political stability and unity in the state.

“On Monday, 26 January 2026, the governor will formally register as a member of the APC in Kano alongside 22 members of the State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and the 44 Local Government Chairmen.

“He is also expected to officially launch the APC e-registration exercise in the state”, the statement added.

The governor’s eventual defection to the APC would end weeks of speculation and consultation that had sparked political tension and disagreement between his camp and that of his former benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Governor Yusuf rose to power largely through the influence of the Kwankwasiyya movement, led by Mr Kwankwaso. For years, their relationship was seen as inseparable, with Mr Yusuf being Mr Kwankwaso’s son-in-law and a loyal mentee until the governor resigned from the NNPP on Friday.

Following the governor’s resignation, there has been a visible split within the NNPP between those loyal strictly to NNPP leader Mr Kwankwaso and those who believe the Governor should have more autonomy to govern.

The governor’s defection would effectively dismantle the NNPP’s strongest foothold in the country and set the stage for a high-stakes battle between the Governor and his former mentor ahead of the next election cycle.