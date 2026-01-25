Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has spoken about her failed marriage to billionaire businessman and BUA Group chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

The 51-year-old minister and the 65-year-old industrialist were married and are currently co-parenting.

Reflecting on the marriage during an interview on “MIC On Podcast”, hosted by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television, Ms Musawa described the union as “the greatest experience” she has ever had.

Greatest experience

She said, Abdul Samad is my family. His family and my family have become one. We have known each other for over 30-something years. And we’re just family, basically. He and I tend to joke a lot. As I said, we are family. And really, essentially, that’s how we see ourselves. He’s my father. He’s my older brother. He’s really my friend. He’s everything to me. He’s my protector. So I’m very happy to have a member of my family in Samad Rabiu. We are just family.

“We love each other because you love your family, obviously. But Samad is my brother. He’s my family. That’s what he is. And I’m his sister and his family, too. I love everyone, including the man on the moon, if I knew who he was, you know. Samad will always have my heart. There’s no doubt about that. Samad is one of the greatest experiences, you know, that I’ve ever had. I will always love Samad for the rest of my days.”

Furthermore, Ms Musawa said she had no regrets about their marriage not working out.

Warmth after separation

Additionally, the lawyer described the businessman as her greatest cheerleader and strongest supporter throughout her career.

She further said that Mr Rabiu is a genuinely kind-hearted and good human being.

When asked why they still share warmth despite their separation, the minister explained that: “He is my ex-husband, but we are still family. We juggle coming from a background where, once you’re joined together, you continue to participate in each other’s lives. And so, we were married, and now we are just family. We’re like brother and sister and best of friends. I think it has a lot to do with the kind of families that we come from.

“Of course, we come from the same community. So, you know, families all knew each other even before perhaps we were born. And, you know, we were joined. His grandmother, Hajiya Bua, the matriarch of the family, is somebody that I continue to love very deeply. My daughter Khadija is named after her. And, of course, his mother is like my mother. His mother is one of the sweetest, most wonderful, purest, genuine souls that I have ever known”, she said.

Greatest cheerleader

Ms Musawa also said she would continue to be Mr Rabiu’s greatest cheerleader.

She added that while many people know Mr Rabiu primarily as a businessman, she knows him as the kindest person she has ever known.

“We continue to share a deep respect and love, and more than anything, support for each other. I’ll continue to be his greatest cheerleader. I shall continue to be proud to see the way he flourishes and to be proud to be associated with someone who has the kind of philanthropy and heart that Abdul Samad has. He’s just a genuinely kind-hearted, good human being. So it’s really very difficult not to continue to have a good relationship.”

Rewriting past

When asked whether she would change any part of her past with the businessman if given the opportunity, the minister said, “I guess, probably yes. I mean, obviously, if you’re married to someone, you married that person because you love them, right? And you go into a marriage because you hope it’s going to work.

“But of course, man proposes, God disposes. And God has other designs for us in our lives. Perhaps, had we remained married to Abdul Samad, I would not be here, seated and talking with you. But I don’t change our past and our travels to our future.”

She added that she respects everything God has placed in her path, whether obstacles or opportunities, unions or separations.

“Every element, any element that would have been taken out of one’s past, perhaps would not have brought you into the person that you are today. So I don’t know whether to think about it. I’m not sure I would change it back.

“I’m quite happy with the way things have, you know, worked out. And I still maintain my friends and family. And I still have my career as well and the ability to inspire other women to be greater than perhaps what they would have thought they would be.”