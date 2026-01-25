The Kano State Commissioner for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Yusuf Kofarmata, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

In a formal letter addressed to Governor Abba Yusuf, Mr Kofarmata cited the state’s “prevailing political turmoil” as the primary reason for his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Mr Kofarmata stated that the current political climate threatens the independence and impartiality essential to his role in the cabinet.

He added that the credibility of his office hinges on its ability to function free from external interference.

“The integrity of the State Commissioner’s role rests on the ability to act without undue influence, partisan pressure, or divided allegiance,” Mr Kofarmata stated, saying that remaining in office under such conditions could “erode public confidence in the institution.”

The former commissioner further elaborated on the political tension in the state, noting that heightened expectations of partisan loyalty have created an environment where the perception of compromised judgement is almost inevitable.

“The growing atmosphere of tension and expectations of loyalty and allegiance could create the perception—or reality—of compromised judgement,” he noted, adding that such a scenario is fundamentally “inconsistent with the ethical standards of a State Commissioner.”

Mr Kofarmata said his exit was a pre-emptive measure to protect the sanctity of the office.

“My decision to step aside is taken in the interest of safeguarding the credibility of the office and preserving my personal commitment to ethical public service.”

He expressed gratitude to the Kano State Government for the opportunity to serve across multiple portfolios.

He highlighted his contributions to various policy reforms and developmental initiatives during his tenure.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served in various ministries and for the trust placed in me during my tenure,” he remarked, expressing hope that his resignation would allow the ministry to continue its work “without question or constraint.”

The letter concluded with a formal request for Governor Yusuf to accept the resignation as official notice of his disengagement from the Kano State Executive Council.

Mr Kofarmata becomes the first cabinet member to resign his position following Governor Abba Yusuf’s departure from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday.

Following the governor’s resignation, there has been a visible split within the NNPP between those loyal to NNPP leader Mr Kwankwaso and those who believe the Governor should have more autonomy to govern.

Several of Mr Kofarmata’s colleagues are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

Mr Kofarmata is regarded as a staunch loyalist of the former governor and NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who has officially parted ways with Governor Yusuf.

This resignation signals a deepening fracture within the state’s ruling political structure.