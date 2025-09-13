The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu-Bamalli, has turbaned Bashir Dabo as ‘Maga Isan Zazzau’ at a ceremony on Saturday in the emir’s palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The ceremony was graced by many dignitaries, including the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Speaking through the Wazirin Zazzau, Muhammadu Aminu, who was the chairperson of the committee for the turbaning ceremony, the emir tasked Mr Dabo to uphold the integrity of the Zazzau Emirate in his new capacity as the ‘Maga Isan Zazzau’.

Mr Nuhu-Bamalli prayed for the new title holder, who he described as an extraordinary personality whose generosity touched the lives of hundreds of youths in the Zaria emirate and Kaduna State at large.

Mr Nuhu-Bamalli told the gathering that Mr Dabo is being celebrated for his continuous contribution to the development of the Zazzau emirate and for uplifting the lives of hundreds of youths through securing employment opportunities for them and as a mentor

The representative of Governor Uba Sani, the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, and district heads from the Zazzau Emirate were among the dignitaries at the event.

Mr Dabo was born on 14 September 1985. His father’s maternal line came from the lineage of Wazirin Sokoto Gidado. He is a prince from the genealogy of the second Fulani emir of Zazzau, Malam Yamusa, the founder of the Bare-Bari ruling clan through the Grand Vizier of Shehu Usman Danfodio.

Mr Dabo is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in International Studies in 2008.

He holds two master’s degrees in International Business and Management from the University of Bedfordshire, Luton, United Kingdom, and a master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from ABU, Zaria.

The new Maga Isan Zazzau also attended numerous courses from different institutions within and outside Nigeria, including Executive Education certificates on Strategy, Adaptive Leadership, Emerging Leaders, and Voice of Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School, the London Business School, and the Agha Khan University, Nairobi.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administrators of Nigeria and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Ibrahim Dabo Centre for Entrepreneurship and Community Development.

Mr Dabo was an assistant registrar at the Federal College of Education, Zaria, until he was appointed by former Governor Nasir El Rufai as special assistant on New Media. He later served at the Nigerian Ports Authority as the personal assistant to the Managing Director/CEO, Ms Bala-Usman, from 2016 to 2022.

He currently works with the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, and as the Head of the Central Results Delivery and Coordination Unit under Ms Bala-Usman.