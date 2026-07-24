Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has expressed full confidence in the newly inaugurated Special Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which will be headed by the state’s former anti-corruption chief, Muhuyi Magaji.

Speaking during the task force’s inauguration on Wednesday, Governor Yusuf articulated his optimism that Mr Magaji would effectively lead the anti-narcotics campaign, noting that his proven track record in anti-corruption efforts will serve him well in this new role.

“All individuals appointed to the Task Force committee were selected strictly on merit following thorough scrutiny and rigorous background checks,” the Governor stated. “The final list represents a high-calibre team—especially its chairman, Mr Magaji, who is widely recognised for his perseverance, endurance, and fearless leadership.”

“During his tenure as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, his track record spoke for itself; his name alone struck fear into suspects. Having served the state with distinction, he leaves a strong legacy. While retaining him at the anti-corruption agency would have been ideal, his transition allows him to gain broader experience and engage in wider consultations.”

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The Governor confirmed that the committee’s mandate takes effect immediately. The Task Force will report directly to the Office of the Governor, which will receive periodic briefings and conduct ongoing consultations. Governor Yusuf noted that the establishment of the unit aligns with his administration’s commitment to combating the growing menace of substance abuse and drug-related crime across Kano State.

Describing drug abuse as one of the most significant threats facing Kano’s youth, the Governor warned that it fuels violent crime, destroys families, weakens the local economy, and undermines social stability.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Magaji expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the confidence reposed in him and the other committee members. He assured the Governor and the people of Kano State that the Task Force would execute its duties with integrity, professionalism, and unyielding dedication.

Acknowledging the gravity of their responsibility, Mr Magaji stated that the Task Force would work closely with security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, educational institutions, and community leaders to curb drug abuse and foster lasting peace.