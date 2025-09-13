It was a mixed weekend for Nigerian players in the Premier League as Tolu Arokodare, Chrisantus Uche, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi all featured in Saturday’s round of matches.

For Arokodare, it was not the debut he had hoped for. The Super Eagles striker, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Belgian side Genk this summer, started in attack at St James’ Park but could not make an impact as Wolves fell 1-0 to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old was replaced in the 66th minute, with Nick Woltemade’s first-half header proving enough to seal victory for the hosts.

The defeat leaves Wolves rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point after four matches.

At Selhurst Park, Chrisantus Uche made his first Premier League appearance for Crystal Palace.

The young Nigerian midfielder came off the bench late in the game, playing the final six minutes as Palace drew 0-0 with newly promoted Sunderland.

The result kept Palace unbeaten this season and placed them eighth on the log with six points.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were in action for Fulham as they secured their first win of the season, edging Leeds United 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

Bassey played the full 90 minutes and was solid in defence, while Iwobi, who recently returned from international duty, started but was withdrawn in the 76th minute. Fulham now sit 10th on the table after four rounds of matches.

Beyond the Nigerian involvement, Arsenal claimed the joint-biggest win of the day with a convincing 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi scored twice and new signing Eberechi Eze provided an assist for Viktor Gyokeres, as former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou endured a difficult first match in charge of Forest.

At the Vitality Stadium, Antoine Semenyo was the star as Bournemouth beat Brighton 2-1. The Ghanaian striker won and converted a penalty after earlier setting up Alex Scott’s opener, while Kaoru Mitoma had briefly pulled Brighton level.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s late winner was the result of a Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal deep into stoppage time, handing Marco Silva’s men a much-needed lift. Everton and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Villa remain the only side across England’s top five divisions yet to score a goal this season.

There was also a big win for Tottenham Hotspur who hammered West Ham 3-0.