President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdurrazaq Nakore, an engineer, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano.

The President also appointed Abdullahi Kodage as Vice Chancellor of the university.

Mr Nakore, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, was Executive Secretary of the Rural Electricity Board in Jigawa State.

President Tinubu also named Yahaya Bunkure the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Mr Bunkure is a renowned academic specialising in science education. He is currently the Vice Chancellor of Saadatu Rimi University of Education in Kano.

The Federal University of Education, Zaria, and the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano, were among the four Colleges of Education upgraded into full-fledged universities between 2022 and 2023.

In accordance with the institution’s governing laws, the pro-chancellor will serve a term of four years, while the vice-chancellors will serve for five years.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 3, 2025 ‎