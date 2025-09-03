President Bola Tinubu has directed the compulsory implementation of health insurance across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in line with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, 2022.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has been instructed to release a service-wide circular mandating compliance.

The order comes as the federal government sets new health financing targets.

On Monday, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, announced that Nigeria aims to enrol at least 44 million citizens into the National Health Insurance Scheme by 2030.

Mr Salako spoke at the opening of a four-day National Health Financing Policy Dialogue in Abuja, where stakeholders are deliberating on ways to strengthen funding and reduce out-of-pocket health spending.

Five-point directive

According to the presidency, the new directive covers five key areas, including the compulsory enrolment of all MDA employees under the NHIA health insurance plan.

“Where desired, MDAs may take up supplementary private insurance coverage in accordance with the NHIA Act,” the statement reads.

“All entities participating in public procurement must present a valid NHIA-issued Health Insurance Certificate as part of their eligibility documentation.

“This certificate confirms compliance with the mandatory health insurance requirement and serves as a condition precedent for continuing any procurement-related engagement.”

The presidential directive also compels all MDAs to require applicants to present valid NHIA Health Insurance Certificates as part of their eligibility documents. The certificate confirms compliance with the mandatory health insurance requirement and will be a condition for continuing any procurement engagement.

It added that applicants seeking licences, permits, or other official approvals from MDAs must present valid NHIA Health Insurance Certificates before issuance or renewal.

According to the directive, the NHIA will establish a digital platform to enable real-time verification of health insurance certificates and improve transparency.

MDAs are also required to set up internal procedures for verifying certificates and monitoring compliance in collaboration with the NHIA.

Safeguarding workers, reducing health costs

Mr Onanuga explained that the directive is aimed at expanding health coverage, safeguarding workers, reducing out-of-pocket expenditures and promoting accountability in both the public and private sectors.

He noted that although the NHIA Act of 2022 mandates compulsory health insurance for all Nigerians, coverage remains low three years after its passage.

Health financing reforms

At the ongoing health financing dialogue, Mr Salako emphasised the urgency of reforming health financing in Nigeria.

The meeting, themed “Reimagining the Future of Health Financing in Nigeria,” brings together health officials, development partners, civil society groups and the private sector to craft new strategies for sustainable health financing in Nigeria.

Mr Salako said the federal government has consistently funded the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and introduced emergency allocations to cushion the suspension of foreign aid.

He added that the ministry is considering legislation to double BHCPF funding from one to two per cent of consolidated revenue, alongside efforts to enrol 44 million Nigerians into the National Health Insurance scheme by 2030.