With two crunch FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Rwanda and South Africa on the horizon, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has spoken with measured confidence about the team’s preparations, the atmosphere in camp, and his firm belief in coach Eric Chelle’s methods.

The stakes could not be higher. Nigeria, still chasing consistency in the qualifiers, know that maximum points in the coming games will go a long way in solidifying their path to the 2026 Mundial.

For Troost-Ekong, leadership in moments like these is about clarity and composure, both on and off the pitch.

Camp Spirit: “Focused on the Goal”

Speaking from the Super Eagles’ base in Uyo, the Al Kholood defender highlighted the laser focus within the group:

“Yeah, I think the boys are very focused. We are just thinking about training and preparing the game. Games of this kind of magnitude aren’t something that is just about who wants it more. It’s also about preparation and working towards a goal together.

“So, I’m really happy that most of the guys are here. We are waiting for the last couple to arrive because of the transfer situation.”

The Super Eagles’ captain confirmed that the full squad would be complete by nightfall, adding:

“Everyone is going to be here tonight. So, we are excited for the training session. We have another two to three days to prepare for the game on Saturday.”

Trust in the System

Since Eric Chelle’s appointment, there has been curiosity around how quickly the players would adapt to his tactical ideas. Troost-Ekong’s answer was emphatic:

“100 per cent comfortable.”

The 32-year-old centre-back, who has played under multiple coaches in Europe and Africa, seemed reassured by the clarity in Chelle’s approach, insisting the system suits the players and the collective ambition.

Message to the Fans

Troost-Ekong rounded off by addressing the supporters, whose backing will be crucial as Nigeria take on Rwanda in Uyo before going away to face the formidable Bafana Bafana, in South Africa.

“I just want to thank you guys for your support, we are really focused for the game on Saturday. I hope to see you guys there, and we are going to do our best to make you proud.”

Nigeria’s World Cup dream remains alive, but with little room for error. For Troost-Ekong and his teammates, this international window offers both a challenge and an opportunity: to prove that the Super Eagles are not only united in spirit but also ready to deliver when it matters most.