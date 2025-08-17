The Emir of Zuru in Kebbi, Muhammadu Sami, passed away on Saturday night.

This is contained in a statement by Ahmed Idris, chief press secretary to the Kebbi Governor, issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Mr Idris quoted the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Umar-Dutsinmari, as saying that the emir died at the age of 81 years in a London hospital after an illness.

According to him, the traditional ruler left behind four wives and seven children.

“The Kebbi Government is using this medium to extend its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family members, Zuru Emirate Council, Zuru people and the entire people of Kebbi.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” the commissioner said.

Mr Umar-Dutsinmari revealed that the burial arrangements would be communicated later.

The late emir was an army officer who rose through the ranks to the position of a major general.

He joined the Nigerian Army on 10 December 1962 and attended several courses, both within and outside Nigeria, one of which was the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot, England. He was commissioned on 25 July 1963.

From 1984-1985, he served as the Military Administrator of Bauchi State; 1985-1987, Officer, Nigerian Army School of Infantry; 1985-1987, Commanding Officer of 82nd Division. He was appointed General Officer Commanding 1 Mechanised Division, 1988.

Mr Sami was appointed Emir of Zuru in 1995, a position he held until his demise.

