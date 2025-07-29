Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of Abdulkadir Bello as the 16th Emir of Gusau (Sarkin Katsina of Gusau Emirate).

Mr Bello is to ascend the throne following the passing of his father, Ibrahim Bello, who died on July 25 after a decade of on the seat.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, made the disclosure in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said the appointment was based on the traditional recommendation of the Gusau Emirate kingmakers, in accordance with established customs and relevant laws.

The new emir is the eldest son of the late emir and, until his appointment, held a revered traditional title of Bunun Gusau.

ALSO READ: Katsina governor pays tribute to late Emir of Gusau

The governor congratulated the new emir and urged him to uphold the noble legacy of his forefathers, especially as a direct descendant of Sambo Dan Ashafa.

He urged him to “be a beacon of unity, peace and development, promoting harmonious coexistence across the Gusau Emirate and beyond.”

(NAN)