The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Umar Faruq-Umar, says he endorsed President Bola Tinubu for reelection because of the honour the president did to his emirate and Katsina State by giving a befitting burial to his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The emir made the endorsement at his palace in Daura on Saturday while receiving a delegation of the Nigerian governors’ wives led by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

The delegation was in Daura to condole with the family of the late former president.

The delegation was received by the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, who led them to Daura for condolences.

Sitting beside the governor and Mrs Tinubu, Mr Faruq-Umar thanked the president for the state burial accorded to Mr Buhari.

Towards the end of his remarks, an elated monarch rose to his feet as he repeatedly mentioned the president’s name and endorsed him for a second term.

“I am thankful to President Bola Tinubu, a good person I have been with in the last 30 years. The world can testify to what the president did to this state and the Daura Emirate. I am 97 years old, I have never seen a befitting state burial and honour done by a president like what Tinubu has done to Muhammadu Buhari.

“He came in person, spent days mourning the late former president, declared a public holiday for him, approved a presidential jet for the conveyance of the corpse, and was up and doing throughout the period. Now, he sent the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, and the governors’ wives.

“This respect and honour shown to us by the president will not be forgotten; we are going to reciprocate it. This is why in 2027 we are going for Tinubu,” Mr Faruq-Umar said. The governor laughed, and the First Lady bowed from her seat as someone interpreted the statement to her.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Tinubu emphasised that her presence was not merely ceremonial but a reflection of the profound personal loss felt by her family.

“We are not here today merely out of duty. We are here because this loss is deeply personal,” she said.

“My husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost not just a former Head of State, but a trusted ally and friend of over 30 years. President Muhammadu Buhari was a man of integrity and discipline, who brought honour not only to Daura but to the entire nation.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus. May He comfort the family and all those grieving this tremendous loss,” Mrs Tinubu said.

Mr Buhari died on Sunday at 82 in a London hospital. His remains were laid to rest in his residence in Daura on Tuesday.

