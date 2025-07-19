The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, today led a high profile delegation to pay a solemn condolence visit to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

The First Lady was received by the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda; his wife, Zulaihat Dikko Radda; and the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised that her presence was not merely ceremonial but a reflection of the profound personal loss felt by her family.

“We are not here today merely out of duty. We are here because this loss is deeply personal,” she said.

“My husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost not just a former Head of State, but a trusted ally and friend of over 30 years. President Muhammadu Buhari was a man of integrity and discipline, who brought honour not only to Daura but to the entire nation,” the First Lady added.

She urged the family and people of Daura to find strength in the legacy of the late President and prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and eternal peace for his soul.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus. May He comfort the family and all those grieving this tremendous loss.”

In his welcome address, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda acknowledged the significance of the First Lady’s visit, describing it as a touching gesture that brought comfort to the people of Katsina and the Daura Emirate.

“Your Excellency, this marks your second condolence visit to us—the first being on Tuesday, July 15. Your presence here once again is a clear testament to your compassion and solidarity,” he noted.

He reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to national unity, referencing his extraordinary show of respect during the burial of the former President.

“President Tinubu personally received the late President’s remains at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, joined the funeral procession to Daura, and remained until he was laid to rest. Furthermore, he declared a national holiday to honour his memory and sent a powerful delegation—including the Vice President and over 25 Cabinet Ministers—for the Fidda’u prayers.”

The Governor praised these actions as examples of true leadership and national devotion.

“This is not just leadership—it is friendship, and indeed, patriotism,” he stated.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar, expressed his profound appreciation to both the President and the first lady.

“We have known President Tinubu for over 30 years. Throughout that time, he has shown unwavering loyalty and humility,” he recounted.

“I am over 103 years old, and I have never witnessed a sitting President show such immense honour and compassion in mourning a predecessor.

“His personal visit, the powerful delegation he sent, and the declaration of a national mourning day are gestures of true love and deep respect. These are historic.”

The First Lady was acompanied by a high-level delegation—including the wife of the Vice President, the wives of the Speaker and Deputy Senate President, the wife of the Chief of Staff, first ladies from some states, and spouses of ministers and Service Chiefs.

Mrs Tinubu and her entourage have since departed Katsina for Abuja.

The First Lady was seen off at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport a few minutes past 5 pm by Governor Radda; his wife, Mrs Zulaihat Dikko Radda; the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Faruq Lawal Jobe and other top government officials.

Speaking to journalists shortly after Mrs Tinubu’s departure, Katsina State First Lady, Mrs Zulaihat Dikko Umaru Radda, expressed heartfelt appreciation. She revealed that the visit was deeply comforting and symbolic.

“Alhamdulillah. All praise and thanks be to Allah, the Most High,” she said. “We are truly grateful to Mr. President and the First Lady for the immense honor and attention they have given to us here in Katsina State during this moment of grief over the passing of our father, the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We sincerely appreciate their support, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants them a safe journey back to their Abuja destination.”

