A new assessment by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has exposed disturbing details about the plight of thousands of Nigerian children and young adults locked away in detention facilities across the country.

The UN agency said many lack trial, legal representation, or hope for justice.

The report, released on Monday, shows a picture of a broken juvenile justice system where children are routinely detained for petty offences, such as homelessness, or simply because no one is advocating for them.

“The only ‘crime’ is often being poor or forgotten. This is not justice,” UNICEF said.

Widespread detention, few convictions

The report draws on data collected between 2018 and 2022 and covers 87 adult custodial centres, 22 remand homes, and three borstal institutions.

Researchers interviewed 1,279 detained children, young adults, law enforcement and judicial actors.

Findings show that a staggering 133,906 children and young adults were in custody during the five-year period, 92 per cent of them held in adult custodial centres.

Only 26 per cent had been convicted; the majority were awaiting trial or even basic reports on their cases.

The problem, UNICEF said, is systemic. About 68 per cent of detainees did not have access to legal representation.

Many had never appeared before a judge, and over 64 per cent said their trials were delayed due to missing case files, lack of witnesses, or the inability to pay bail.

Petty crimes

Despite the scale of detention, most of the offences were minor.

In 17 states surveyed, 47 per cent of children in remand homes were detained for stealing or theft. Others were locked up for offences like wandering, trespassing, or being deemed “beyond parental control”.

In some cases, children were detained for protection, rather than prosecution.

The report also highlighted the troubling socioeconomic patterns among detainees. Many come from polygamous or large households, with limited parental education.

Only 15 per cent had a parent with a university degree. Some respondents were as young as 11, and 1.7 per cent of those in adult custodial centres were under 16.

Physical abuse

The conditions in detention facilities, especially adult centres, were described as devastating.

According to the report, cells were overcrowded, poorly ventilated, and lacked clean water and basic sanitation. Children often had to provide their own bedding and toiletries.

Beyond environmental degradation, many detainees also reported abuse.

Over 83 per cent had suffered physical abuse such as beating and slapping.

More than half of the respondents said they had been tortured, but only 11 per cent reported it, mostly due to fear or the absence of complaint mechanisms. Sexual abuse and psychological trauma were also documented.

Though 80 per cent of detainees said they had access to health personnel, 62 per cent complained the care was inadequate.

Mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and hopelessness were widespread.

Legal aid

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON), set up to assist indigent defendants, was found to be overstretched and under-resourced.

Just 12 per cent of detained children surveyed had LACON representation, with another 12 per cent relying on Ministry of Justice officials. Also, the report indicates that only 0.7 per cent received support from NGOs.

Oversight institutions like the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were also found wanting.

While most had visited correctional centres, fewer than half did so regularly, and over 70 per cent rated detention conditions for children as inadequate.

Call to action

UNICEF has called on Nigerian authorities to fully implement the Child Rights Act, which limits the detention of children to a last resort.

The organisation also recommends diversion programmes, better infrastructure, and improved access to healthcare, education, and vocational training.

They also urge better classification of detainees by age and offence, engagement of mental health professionals, and stronger justice sector data systems.

“Every child deserves safety, dignity, and justice. Nigeria must invest in alternatives to detention, ensure legal aid, and enforce the Child Rights Act in every state”.

“A cell is no place for a child. #EndChildDetention #JusticeForChildren,” it said.

What is the child right act?

The Child Rights Act (CRA) in Nigeria was enacted in 2003 to safeguard the rights and welfare of children, aligning with international standards like the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It defines a child as anyone under 18 and aims to ensure their survival, development, and participation in society.

The Act covers various aspects of a child’s life, including the right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.

Despite the passage of the Act, not every child gets such rights in Nigeria.

