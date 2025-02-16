Many top Kaduna opposition politicians have formally joined the ruling party, APC.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, received the decampees at an event in Kaduna on Saturday.

Some of those who joined the APC include two former senators, Danjuma Laah and Shehu Sani, a former governor, Ramalan Yero, and the governorship candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Some of the decampees, such as Shehu Sani, were members of the APC before they left the party due to their disagreements with the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Ironically, it was Governor Sani that Mr El-Rufai supported to defeat Shehu Sani in the 2019 senatorial election in the state.

However, Governor Sani and his predecessor have parted ways politically, leading to the political realignment in the state.

According to a statement by Governor Sani’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa, on Saturday, the governor assured the 50 politicians that joined the APC that they will enjoy same rights and privileges as every other party member.

Read the full statement below.

Uba Sani To Decampees: APC Is One Family

The Governor who addressed a mammoth crowd of party supporters at Murtala Square at the mega rally held on Saturday, said that there is not difference between a party member that joins today and the ones that have been in APC ten years ago.

‘’Someone who joins APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago, they are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges.

Governor Uba Sani told the decampees to notify their supporters of the readiness of APC to accept them into the party as their doors are still open to accept more defectors.

According to him, the popularity and acceptability of APC is because of the its just leadership at both the state and federal levels, adding that the party has come to stay in Kaduna State, the entire north and Nigeria as a whole.

‘’In 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom. At the top, our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected. At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assembly elections, by the Grace of God,’’ he said.

The governor promised that projects will be executed in all the nooks and cranny of Kaduna State, irrespective of party affiliations and ethno-religious considerations.

‘’Politics is different from governance. We will be fair to all, whether or not they voted for us, because that is the oath of office that were swore to uphold as leaders,’’ he further said.

Governor Uba Sani, who argued that leaders are not infallible and they are bound to make mistakes like anyone, pleaded with the led to always point out their mistakes with a view to correct them.

The governor reminded the crowd that leaders will be held accountable in the hereafter regarding how they led the people whom God had entrusted on them.

