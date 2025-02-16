The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) has commended a lecturer in the university, Chukwudi Okoye, for his professional conduct and display of maturity when a student assaulted him recently in the institution.

The incident

PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday reported that the female student, Precious Mbakwe, allegedly assaulted the lecturer, Mr Okoye, after he interrupted her while she was recording a video in the university corridor.

The incident happened at the Faculty of Arts building of the NAU, popularly known as UNIZIK.

Videos reviewed by this newspaper show Ms Mbakwe, a third-year History and International Studies student, recording a video when Mr Okoye, a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, walked past, tapping her and saying “excuse me.”

The student reacted, gave him a look of disdain and told someone beside her: “Can you imagine, he just hit me.”

Other viral videos show Ms Mbakwe confronting Mr Okoye and questioning his actions. The scenario escalated, drawing the attention of students and officials and turned chaotic.

The video also showed the student tearing the right side of the lecturer’s brown native clothes. She was also seen holding onto the lecturer, who appeared to be in his 50s.

The videos, however, show that Mr Okoye did not fight back even as the student dragged him by his shirt.

Photos online also reveal deep bite marks on his arms, and another image shows Mr Okoye receiving medical treatment, reportedly at the school clinic.

The university management subsequently set up a committee to investigate the incident.

On Friday, the committee found the student guilty of misconduct and violating the university’s regulations.

The university authorities consequently expelled the student from the institution with immediate effect.

‘Exemplary display of maturity and civility’

ASUU, in a statement on Friday shortly after the university announced the student’s expulsion, said the union was pleased with Mr Okoye “for his exemplary display of maturity and civility in the face of the violent assault against him by the female student.”

The Chairperson of ASUU in UNIZIK, Kingsley Ubaoji, and the union’s Secretary, Joseph Onyejiaka, jointly signed the statement.

“Dr. Okoye’s restraint and composure in the aftermath of the incident are a testament to his character and professionalism. His actions have not only brought honour to himself but also to our union and the university community at large,” the statement said.

Like lecturer like VC

ASUU also lauded the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Joseph Ikechebelu, for his “swift and decisive action” to address the incident.

“His prompt response has reassured staff of their protection and underscored the university’s commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment,” the union said of Mr Ikechebelu, a professor.

The union stressed that it would continue to promote and defend the rights and interests of its members while also advocating for a safe and conducive academic environment in the university.

