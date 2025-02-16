As I stepped onto the grounds of Benito Villamarín, the iconic home of Real Betis Balompié, the club’s rich history and deep connection with its passionate fans became immediately apparent.

Glistening under the warm Seville sun that morning, the towering green and white stands told the story of a club that has experienced triumphs, setbacks, and unforgettable moments.

This visit was one of the key highlights of my #LaLigaEXPERIENCE trip. Juanma Portillo, a journalist from Real Betis’ Communication Department, guided us through the club’s history.

Switching between his native Spanish language and English as the occasion demanded, Mr Portillo provided fascinating insights into the club’s legacy, culture, and future.

“Real Betis is more than a football club,” he said. “It’s a symbol of resilience, passion, and identity. Our history is filled with unforgettable players, legendary moments, and a bond with the community that makes us one of the most popular clubs in Spain.”

One name stood out for me among the many legends Mr Portilo spoke about.

Finidi George is the only African player on the club’s official Legends List.

The Nigerian star who became a Betis Legend

As we walked past the Legends Wall, featuring the club’s greatest players, I was drawn to the familiar name of Finidi George, proudly displayed alongside other Real Betis greats.

“The 90s were a special period for Betis,” Mr Portillo explained. “We had many great players, and Finidi was one of them and he was quite unique. He brought experience, flair, and a special connection with the fans. Even today, he is remembered with admiration.”

Arriving in 1996 after winning the UEFA Champions League with Ajax, Finidi became a key figure for Betis, helping the club reach the Copa del Rey final against a star-studded Barcelona side featuring Luis Figo, Pep Guardiola, and Luis Enrique.

His electrifying performances and trademark goal celebration made him a fan favourite.

“We have incredible memories of Finidi George,” Mr Portillo affirmed.

The 53-year-old revealed that Finidi’s hat-wearing celebration was inspired by a fan throwing a hat toward him after scoring his first goal for the club. He initially declined by throwing the hat back.

The fan then returned after the game to meet him and indulged him when next he’d scored, and that was how the hat-wearing tradition was born.

“I remember my first game vividly versus Athletic Bilbao. I scored in the game, and someone threw a hat at me and told me to wear it. I didn’t wear it, and I threw it back. The person came back after the match and asked me to wear the hat every time I scored. That’s how it became a trademark,” Finidi was quoted on Football Live.

Finidi was a household name at Betis between 1996 and 2000 and a symbol of the club’s ambition.

Several years later, his iconic number seven Super Eagles jersey hangs proudly among those of other Betis players who represented their national teams.

As a Nigerian, seeing Finidi’s legacy honoured in such high regard was a powerful moment.

It further affirmed the influence African footballers had and continue to have in European football.

The Nigerian legend played 128 games for Betis, scoring 38 goals for the club

Why Green?

Another intriguing part of the tour was learning about Real Betis’ iconic green and white colours, which are also the colours of the Nigerian national team.

According to Mr Portillo, Spanish football has always been influenced by British football, and in Betis’ case, their green and white stripes are inspired by Celtic FC.

A club that overcame adversity

Betis’ history is not just about glory—it’s also about resilience. Mr Portillo detailed how the club endured difficult years, including relegation to the regional leagues.

“Those were tough times,” he said. “But playing across smaller counties actually brought Betis closer to the grassroots. It strengthened our connection with the people and made the club even more popular.”

By 1954, Betis had fought their way back to the second division and, soon after, returned to Spain’s elite football tier. In 1964, they made their mark internationally, participating in major summer European tournaments.

One of Betis’ greatest achievements came in 1977 when they won the Copa del Rey. This moment also saw the emergence of Rafael Gordillo, a club legend who would later play for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

“Another significant moment in our history came in 1982 when Benito Villamarín hosted World Cup matches,” Mr Portillo added. “Fans here watched the legendary Brazilian team play, featuring greats like Socrates.”

The Betis Foundation

Beyond football, Betis have a strong social commitment through the Real Betis Foundation, which focuses on supporting children who have overcome illness and providing opportunities for young talents.

The Future of Benito Villamarín

As the tour concluded, we explored plans for the new Benito Villamarín Stadium, a project that will transform the home of Betis into one of Spain’s most modern football arenas.

“The new stadium will hold 60,379 spectators,” a statement on the Real Betis website indicated.

“The Preferencia Stand will be rebuilt with more seats, premium areas, and a stunning Presidential Box. The entire stadium will be covered with a new roof and redesigned façade inspired by the club’s thirteen-stripe badge.”

But it’s not just about football. The new Benito Villamarín will also feature green spaces, pedestrian areas, underground parking, and commercial hubs, making it a landmark for Seville’s urban transformation.

“This won’t just be a stadium—it will be an icon for the city,” Mr Portillo concluded.

A lasting legacy

As I took one final look at **Benito Villamarín, I reflected on what I had learned. Real Betis is more than a club—it’s a story of passion, struggle, and triumph.

But for me, the biggest highlight remained Finidi George’s place in Real Betis history. Seeing his name among the club’s legends was a proud moment—not just as a football journalist, but as a Nigerian.

His journey from Ajax to Betis, his performances in La Liga, and his lasting impact prove that African players have left an indelible mark on European football.

As I walked out of the stadium, I carried with me a renewed sense of pride and nostalgia. Finidi George will always be a Bético. And as the famous chant goes:

“¡Viva el Betis manque pierda!” (Long live Betis, even if we lose!)

This exclusive coverage from Seville was powered by StarTimes

