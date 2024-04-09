The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has reappointed Yusuf Imam, whom he sacked for trolling the country’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The governor sacked Mr Imam as his Special Adviser for Youth and Sport last September. Mr Imam was sacked alongside the commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu, who issued a death threat to judges of the state’s governorship electoral petition tribunal.

Last September, the government’s spokesperson, Halilu Dantiye, while announcing their removal from office said the views expressed by both officials do not represent the official position of the state government under Governor Yusuf.

“While the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Alhaji Yusuf Imam making unguarded and disrespectful statements on His Excellency Alhaji Kashim Shettima GCON the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For these reasons, the Governor of Kano State has relieved the two officials of their appointment with immediate effect: Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alhaji Adamu A. Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Alhaji Yusuf Imam,” Mr Dantiye wrote.

Eight months later, both men have now been reappointed. PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Aliyu was reappointed in March while Mr Imam was recalled in April.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, on Tuesday, announced that Mr Imam was reappointed to his previous office.

According to the spokesperson, the governor also approved the appointments of additional special advisers and other heads of government agencies.

Ibrahim Barde, a professor, was appointed Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Abdulhamid Danladi was appointed Special Adviser on Diaspora and Bello Kiru was appointed Special Adviser on Water Resources.

Other appointees include Nura Shanono, who moved from Special Adviser Water Resources to Managing Director of Water Resources Engineering and Construction Agency (WRECA).

Baba Umar has also moved from Special Adviser to the Executive Secretary of the Private and Voluntary Institutions Management Board.

Nasir Muhammad was appointed Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) while Aminu Bako is to serve as Deputy Managing Director of the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA).

Mukhtar Yusuf was appointed the Deputy Managing Director of the Water Resources Engineering and Construction Agency (WRECA).

Mr Bature said the appointments take effect immediately.

