Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has asked his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, to come out of hiding and answer his case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC).

Mr Ortom stated this on Sunday at the Redeemed Church in Makurdi during the thanksgiving service organised by his aides to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary.

He urged Mr Bello to come out and defend his administration, adding that his continuous hiding would disgrace former governors across the country.

The ex-Benue governor also urged his former appointees always to come forward and give an account of their stewardship when called upon, saying that they could only run when they had something to hide.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, Governor Yahaya Bello, not to disgrace former governors. You don’t need to hide; you don’t need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and respond.

“EFCC are human beings. If they are making enquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on the phone, but I could not; I have tried those around him, but I could not, so I want this to be noted.

“So wherever he is, if he can hear me, thank God the press are here, he should come out,” Mr Ortom said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The former governor thanked the Benue people for their support throughout height-years tenure and for celebrating him on his birthday.

He said that being at the top for eight years was not an easy task and called on the people to always pray for their leaders.

Mr Ortom urged Benue youths to stop insulting the elders on social media and take advantage of the internet to add value to their lives and bring development to the state.

“Do not insult the leaders or elders on social media. We all must be part of the process to bring peace so that progress, prosperity and development will come.

“The youth must take advantage of social media to bring development to themselves and the state.

“The whole world is in your palm, tablets and phone. Look at the essence of the internet.

“Now that you cannot go to the farms, go to the website and see what people are doing in order to be part of the world and to add value and bring wealth to yourselves,” he said.

Mr Ortom expressed gratitude to God for his mercies over his life and family, saying he left the government house a better Christian and would continue to be and worship in the house of God.

In their remarks, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondakaa, Chairman of Benue PDP, John Ngbede, and Abba Moro all appreciated Mr Ortom for his dogged fight for the security of the people.

They prayed to God to give him more opportunities to continue contributing to the peace and development of the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

