David Salifu, a former Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG), has died from gunshot injuries sustained during a suspected bandit attack along the Wukari-Zaki Biam road in Taraba State.

Mr Salifu, who served under former Governor Gabriel Suswam and was a lecturer at the Federal University, Wukari, died in the early hours of Friday at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

A close associate of the deceased and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Benue South Senatorial District, David Olofu, said Mr Salifu was attacked on Thursday while travelling from Wukari to Makurdi.

“He left Wukari and was coming to Benue when he encountered hoodlums at the outskirts of Wukari,” Mr Olofu told journalists by telephone.

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“They stopped his car and asked him to come down, but the bandits thereafter shot him.”

Mr Olofu said the former SSG was initially taken to a hospital in Wukari before plans were made to transfer him to Abuja.

“He was taken to the teaching hospital in Wukari, but due to the seriousness of the injury, we spoke to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Wukari, who released an ambulance to take him to Abuja with a team of doctors,” he said.

“But somehow, he was taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, where he died in the early hours of today.”

The circumstances surrounding the change in destination from Abuja to Makurdi were not immediately clear.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, Tersoo Kula, said Mr Salifu was shot by suspected kidnappers after they attempted to abduct him.

“He was a lecturer with the Federal University, Wukari. He was shot on the Wukari-Zaki Biam road in Taraba State by people who wanted to kidnap him,” Mr Kula said.

“After he escaped with gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Benue for treatment in the hospital, where he later gave up the ghost.”

In a condolence message, the incumbent Secretary to the Benue State Government, Deborah Serumun, described Mr Salifu as “an exceptional public servant, an accomplished scholar and an astute administrator.”

“Beyond public service, Prof. Salifu was a man of learning who inspired generations through scholarship, mentorship and exemplary leadership,” she said.

“His passing is not only a great loss to his immediate family but also to Benue State, the academic community and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam also mourned the former SSG, describing him as “a hardworking gentleman and public servant” who made significant contributions to his administration.

In a statement by his media aide, Bede Bartholomew, Mr Suswam expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased.

“The former governor expresses his heartfelt sympathy to the family at this trying moment of their grief. He described the late Salifu as a hardworking gentleman and public servant who contributed immensely to the success of his administration as governor of Benue State,” the statement said.

Mr Suswam prayed for the repose of Mr Salifu’s soul and asked God to grant his family “the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Efforts to obtain comments from the Taraba State Police Command were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.