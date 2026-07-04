A video posted on Facebook has triggered mixed reactions after a woman alleged that her landlord removed the roof of her apartment, leaving her belongings exposed to rainwater.

The video, posted on Monday by Esther Victor, shows rainwater dripping through the ceiling into a room, soaking clothes and other household items. Water can also be seen covering parts of the tiled floor. The room appears to be painted orange and fitted with a PVC ceiling and ceiling fan.

Tenant alleges landlord removed roof

In the video, the woman accuses her landlord of removing the roof after her rent expired.

“Look at what my landlord has done. My rent expired on 6 April, but he removed the roof of the house, and the rain has soaked everything inside. Water is all over the room. Can you see what he has done?” she said.

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The woman further claimed she had asked the landlord to allow her to pay for only six months because she did not intend to remain in the apartment for another year.

“I was getting ready to go to church when this happened. Now I am rushing to move my belongings so the rain does not damage them. What if I was not at home? The rain would have destroyed everything I own.

“The rain is very heavy, and the room is already flooded with water. Just look at what the landlord has done.”

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Ms Victor identified herself as a widow and mother of four. She alleged that her landlord took advantage of her circumstances.

She said the house was a bedroom flat located along Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“My landlord did what he did because he knew I don’t have a husband to speak for me,” she said, adding that she has since moved in with someone else.

When contacted, Mr Asuquo listened as our reporter introduced himself and explained the purpose of the call. He, however, ended the call abruptly after being asked to comment on the allegations made against him by his tenant.

Social media users divided

The video generated differing reactions from Facebook users. “Sue him and claim damages; this is a good case,” Precious Peter writes in the comment section.

However, Nsikak Anwana questioned the allegation: “All of you saying she should go to court. Do you have proof that the roof was removed by the landlord? What if the landlord said the roof was removed by the heavy wind?”

Others suggested there may be more to the dispute. “U will not tell us the full story,” writes Anthony Boniface.

Disputes between landlords and tenants are common across Nigeria, particularly over rent arrears, tenancy renewals and eviction procedures. Under Nigerian tenancy laws, landlords are required to follow due process when seeking possession of their property and are not permitted to engage in self-help such as forceful eviction or destruction of property.

Removing roof to evict tenant not allowed by law — Lawyer

A legal practitioner, Ekemini Udim, said the landlord could face both civil and criminal liability if the allegation is proven. He cited the Rent Control and Recovery of Premises Law of Akwa Ibom State, Cap. 127, 2022.

“The landlord’s action attracts both civil and criminal responsibilities,” Mr Udim said, explaining that a tenant may seek damages in court for losses resulting from the landlord’s actions.

He said the law prohibits landlords from resorting to self-help measures to recover possession of their property.

“Self-help such as tipping of sand by the entrance door, double-locking the door from outside, removing the roof etc. Such actions are not allowed by law. It is immaterial that the house is your own,” he said.

Mr Udim added that where a tenant fails to meet tenancy obligations, the law requires landlords to issue the appropriate notices and obtain a court order before recovering possession.

“The law frowns seriously at any landlord who removes the roof of the building or takes any other arm-twisting measure to remove the tenant,” he said.