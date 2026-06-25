The Katsina State Government has denied sponsoring the pilgrimage of notorious bandit leaders.

A security analyst and Convener of the Katsina Security Community Initiative, Bashir Kurfi, had alleged that in an interview on Trust Television. Mr Kurfi, while questioning the effectiveness of peace deals with armed groups, alleged that some bandit leaders received government patronage, including sponsorship for the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

However, the government has dismissed the claim as “entirely baseless”, challenging Mr Kurfi to produce evidence.

The exchange has revived debate over one of the most controversial aspects of Nigeria’s response to banditry in the North-west. Whether negotiating with armed groups has reduced violence or inadvertently rewarded criminality.

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Hajj sponsorship allegation

Speaking during the interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Kurfi alleged that the Katsina State Government spent about ₦10 million each to sponsor some notorious bandit leaders for Hajj.

“They even sponsored them to Hajj. About ₦10 million was spent on each of them,” he alleged.

Mr Kurfi also claimed that the government knew the identities and locations of several influential bandit commanders, mentioning one identified as “Manuri.”

He questioned the rationale behind spending public resources on individuals accused of orchestrating killings, kidnappings, and attacks across rural communities.

“If this happened, it would ridicule the religion,” he said.

Mr Kurfi, however, did not provide evidence during the interview to substantiate the allegation.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the claim.

Government’s response

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, the Katsina State Government rejected the allegation in its entirety.

“The government states unequivocally that this allegation is entirely baseless, unfounded, and devoid of any factual basis. It is a deliberate falsehood aimed at misleading the public and undermining the ongoing efforts of the government and security agencies in addressing security challenges across the state,” the statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, said.

The government said no bandit leader or individual involved in criminal activities had been sponsored for Hajj.

It argued that the allegation surfaced at a time security agencies, with government support, had recorded “significant successes” against banditry.

According to the government, the claim was politically motivated and intended to erode public confidence in ongoing security operations.

“The government views this allegation as a politically motivated attempt to detract from these achievements and create unnecessary mistrust among the public,” the statement added.

The government further challenged its accusers to present “credible and verifiable evidence,” warning that it would explore legal options if the claims remained unsubstantiated.

Peace deals under scrutiny

Beyond the Hajj allegation, Mr Kurfi criticised dialogue initiatives pursued by some North-West state governments, arguing that the arrangements had failed to dismantle armed groups.

Instead, he alleged, some peace agreements effectively granted bandits freedom of movement.

“Before, no bandit could easily cross communities,” he said.

“But after these peace deals, people were told not to touch them. Even if they attacked people in Kaduna, provided they didn’t attack in Katsina, they were allowed passage.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim.

Mr Kurfi also alleged that some political actors benefited from what he described as a “security economy,” arguing that there was insufficient political will to end banditry permanently.

Long-running debate

Negotiating with armed groups has remained one of the most divisive strategies adopted by governments across Nigeria’s North-west.

Successive administrations in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and parts of Kaduna have, at different times, experimented with dialogue, ceasefire agreements, and reconciliation initiatives aimed at persuading armed groups to surrender, release kidnapped victims, and reduce attacks on rural communities.

Supporters of the approach argue that dialogue has, in some instances, secured the release of abductees and temporarily reduced violence in affected communities.

Critics, however, contend that offering incentives to armed groups risks legitimising criminality, weakening deterrence, and encouraging more violence by rewarding those responsible for attacks.

Since assuming office in 2023, Governor Dikko Radda’s administration has adopted a tougher security posture, strengthening support for military operations, expanding community-based security initiatives, and imposing restrictions in frontline local government areas to disrupt armed groups’ logistics.

The administration has repeatedly maintained that any dialogue should involve only genuinely repentant fighters willing to abandon violence.

Despite intensified military offensive and state-backed security measures, attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling continue to affect parts of Katsina and neighbouring North-west states, keeping alive the debate over the most effective strategy for ending the region’s prolonged insecurity.

Questions remain

Although the government has strongly denied the allegations, the exchange highlights broader questions that continue to shape public discourse on security policy in the North-west.

These include whether incentives should ever form part of negotiations with armed groups, how such engagements should be structured and monitored, and what measurable impact previous dialogue initiatives have had on reducing violence.

For now, Mr Kurfi’s allegations remain unsubstantiated, while the Katsina State Government insists they are false and politically motivated.