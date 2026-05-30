Tola Akeem had just exited the bustling Oja Tuntun Market in Ilorin, Kwara State where he completed shopping for Eid supplies, when the ringtone on his mobile phone interrupted his conversation with his wife.

The caller informed him that the Muslim council in his community had introduced new measures for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayers, including suspending prayers at the Eid Ground.

“We have bought over N400,000 worth of food for Sallah because we expected family members to start arriving by tomorrow (Tuesday), but the Muslim community had issued new directive on Sallah celebration that made it hard for many to travel home” Mr Akeem told this reporter over the phone.

Eid-el-Kabir is celebrated by Muslims around the world. In many parts of Nigeria, people travel to their hometowns and villages to celebrate with family members, which is why Yoruba people refer to it as the “Ileya Festival,” literally meaning “time to go home.” Muslims usually gather at designated prayer grounds known as Eid grounds, many of which are located on the outskirts of communities.

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Mr Akeem is from Ijara-Isin in Isin Local Government Area, in the southern part of Kwara State, an area increasingly ravaged by banditry and kidnappings for ransom. Once considered peaceful, the area has become notorious for abductions. Five days earlier, six persons were kidnapped in Isanlu-Isin, although five later escaped from their captors.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that the League of Imams in Isin Local Government Area reached a resolution on 25 May to introduce measures aimed at preventing attacks during Eid celebrations. One of the resolutions was that communities considered vulnerable should suspend the use of Eid grounds and instead hold prayers at their central mosques.

Findings showed that communities including Ijara-Isin, Iwo, Oke-Abba and Owu-Isin — the headquarters of Isin Local Government Area — all observed Eid prayers at their central mosques.

Although it remains unclear whether the decision was based on specific intelligence or official directives, several recent abductions in parts of Kwara State have occurred during religious gatherings. In November 2025, 38 worshippers were abducted from a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku.

On 23 May, 15 persons were abducted and three others killed when terrorists invaded a church vigil at the Ori-Oke Ajaiye prayer ground in Elerin/Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area. Earlier in March, terrorists attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) during a Sunday service, abducting eight worshippers.

The invasion of the church in Eruku was captured on video and generated outrage internationally, especially in the United States, where the Nigerian government has faced criticism over alleged failure to curb attacks on Christians. Although the abducted worshippers were later rescued, the government did not disclose details surrounding their rescue, fuelling speculation that ransom may have been paid.

One of the imams in Isin told this newspaper that community leaders feared terrorists might target Eid gatherings because of the isolated locations of many Eid grounds.

“We have been living with so much uncertainty. There have been attacks in Oba and Owode Odo-Ore. Six persons were recently kidnapped in Isanlu-Isin. Most traditional rulers in Isin and surrounding communities no longer stay in their domains because of fear of attacks. We would feel responsible if anything happened during Eid prayers,” the imam said.

The cleric declined to speak on the record because insecurity in Kwara State has become heavily politicised.

For many, the directive by the imams means safety cannot be guaranteed. “If we are scared to venture to the Eid Ground, how are we sure someone would not abduct us on the highway? We are on our own,” one resident said.

Mr Akeem described the decision to stay away from home this year as painful, adding that the uncertainty surrounding the future has made the situation difficult to accept.

He said many residents in the local government area had suffered greatly from the worsening insecurity, which led to the closure of schools across Isin and three neighbouring local governments. Schools in parts of Kwara South were shutdown in 2025, after the government ordered closures in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun and Ekiti local government areas due to escalating security threats.

“Last year, I had to send my daughter to live with my brother in Abuja after schools around here were shut down from September to December. Many parents had to homeschool their children,” he said.

For Mr Akeem and many others in Isin and surrounding communities, one question lingers: “Will we ever be able to return to our Eid ground?”