Terrorists invaded a praying ground in the outskirts of Ikiran, a village in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 10:30 pm, according to a statement by the police spokesperson in Kwara, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

The worshippers who were members of a church, Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala, gathered at Ori-Oke Ajaiye to pray with their pastor, Adebayo Abiodun.

The police said Mr Abiodun reported the incident on Sunday.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The incident was reported on 24 May, 2026, by one Pastor Adebayo Abiodun of Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala, Ekerin Village, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State. Pastor Abiodun had reported that while conducting a night vigil with members of his congregation at Ori-Oke Ijaye via Ekerin village, on 23 May, 2026, at about 2030hrs, armed hoodlums invaded the ground, firing sporadically, killing three persons while abducting 15 others to an unknown destination,” the police spokesperson said.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ekiti Division, immediately mobilised operatives to the scene,” Ms Ejire-Adeyemi, added.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, had directed a comprehensive tactical and intelligence-driven operation involving the Police Drone Team, operatives of the police mobile force, intelligence units, and other operational assets for a coordinated rescue mission.

“The Commissioner of Police described the attack as barbaric, callous, and unacceptable, assuring the families of the deceased, the injured, and the abducted victims that the Command was fully committed to ensuring the rescue of all victims and the apprehension of the perpetrators behind the heinous act,” Ms Ejire-Adeyemi stated.

The police spokesperson assured residents of Ekiti LGA and the entire Kwara State that vigorous efforts were ongoing, including bush combing, intelligence gathering, and coordinated security operations to track down the assailants and bring them to justice.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive by providing credible and timely information that could assist ongoing operations,” she said.

“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, this newspaper understands that three jihadi groups currently operate in Kwara State alongside bandits.

Kwara South where the incident occurred is more faced with banditry attacks, unlike Kwara North where jihadists or insurgents have established strongholds and are taking women and children hostage.