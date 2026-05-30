Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State will have a media briefing in Uyo around noon today, Saturday, 30 May.

Here, Premium Times has raised 20 questions for journalists who will be present at the briefing to ask the governor.

1. In the ARISE manifesto, you pledged adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility Law of Akwa Ibom State, which requires the publication of comprehensive fiscal documents. Yet since the beginning of 2025, Akwa Ibom, aside from Rivers State which is facing political instability, is the only state without publicly available comprehensive Budget Performance Reports. Why has your administration consistently failed to publish detailed fiscal reports beyond the brief three-page summaries currently released?

2. The Fiscal Responsibility Law also mandates local governments to publish their fiscal documents. Yet several local government chairpersons and even the Attorney-General’s office have reportedly argued that such records cannot be disclosed, while also acknowledging the continued operation of the Joint Account system contrary to claims of local government autonomy. Why has your administration not enforced compliance with the law, and how can Akwa Ibom people independently verify that councils truly control their allocations without state interference?

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3. Ibom Air has repeatedly announced operational growth and profitability, yet there is no publicly available evidence of remittances or dividends to the Akwa Ibom State Government since its establishment, despite continued public investment. Conversely, Enugu Air, incorporated recently has announced N130.62 billion remittance to the Enugu State Government. Why has your administration not published audited remittance records from Ibom Air, and when should Akwa Ibom people expect returns on the billions invested in the airline?

4. Akwa Ibom remains one of the states with the highest HIV prevalence in Nigeria. Yet the State Agency for the Control of AIDS reportedly suffers poor funding, while the Anti-Stigma Bill passed by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly is yet to receive your assent. Why has the government delayed action on both funding and the anti-discrimination legislation, despite the growing public health concern?

5. Akwa Ibom has an Anti-Open Grazing Law, yet there have been repeated reports of violent clashes, destruction of farmlands and insecurity in rural communities. Why has enforcement of the law remained weak, and what concrete steps is your administration taking to protect affected communities?

6. You stated during the 2023 campaigns and after your defection to the APC that political alignment with the APC-led federal government would accelerate the Ibom Deep Seaport project. Three years later, the project remains stalled, while the federal government is supporting other seaport developments elsewhere. What exactly has your administration achieved regarding the Ibom Deep Seaport, and should Akwa Ibom people still believe the project is viable?

7. You frequently preach “Akwa Ibom United,” yet former governors Victor Attah and Udom Emmanuel have noticeably been absent from major state functions, including anniversary celebrations. Is there a political breakdown behind the scenes, and what deliberate steps have you taken to genuinely unify the state’s political leadership?

8. Recently, fire destroyed parts of Akpan Andem Market amid allegations that firefighting trucks lacked diesel and operational readiness. Why was the state fire service underfunded despite repeated fire incidents in the state, and why has there been no visible government intervention?

9. The Akwa Ibom Public Procurement Law emphasises open competitive bidding and publication of contract details. Yet your administration has increasingly relied on selective or restrictive bidding, while procurement details remain inaccessible to the public. Why has your government failed to fully comply with procurement transparency standards?

10. The federal government commissioned the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area in 2025, with the state government expected to build a staff quarter and provide staffing. But the facility remains non-operational months later despite huge health challenges in rural communities. Why has your government delayed staffing and activation of the hospital, and why was N350 million budgeted in 2026 for rehabilitation of a hospital that has barely functioned?

11. In your ARISE Agenda, you promised fishing trawlers, fish processing plants among other support for the coastal economy. Three years later, many coastal communities say they have seen little impact. What measurable progress has your administration made on those specific promises?

12. Your administration pledged to restore Ibom Power Plant to full generating capacity, improve metering and maximise state electricity infrastructure. What specific milestones have been achieved on power generation, distribution and metering after three years in office?

13. You recently launched an oil palm expansion initiative, yet there are persistent questions surrounding 3,000 hectres Dakkada Global Oil Palm Limited, including allegations regarding you being part of the secret ownership structure as shown by official documents. Can you clarify your relationship with the company and explain why Akwa Ibom people have not seen clear economic benefits from the state-backed oil palm investments despite the frequent cultivation of the plantation?

14. Despite receiving record allocations and revenues amounting to about N3 trillions over the past three years, many major road projects remain incomplete and contractors complain of not receiving commensurate payment for work done. Why is project execution very slow compared to past administrations and neighbouring states with lower revenues?

15. There are reports that your administration has been slashing the financial benefits for promoted teachers?

16. Housing units built for civil servants have reportedly deteriorated before occupation, with structural defects already visible. How much did the state spend on the project, who supervised construction, and will your administration investigate possible substandard execution?

17. Your administration since early 2025 constituted a tripartite committee to investigate labour and environmental allegations against Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company. Months later, the findings have not been made public. When will the report be released, and will your government act on its recommendations regardless of the company’s influence?

18. In September 2025, your administration declared a state of emergency in the health sector with a 12-month implementation timeline. With only a few months left, many stakeholders say progress has been slow. Can you provide measurable outcomes achieved so far and explain why implementation appears delayed?

19. Critics accuse your administration of suppressing dissent over the Stubbs Creek conflict, citing the prosecution of community voices including Princess Godsown Udoito who has been in prison custody for the last five months coupled with the declaration of a legal practitioner Manfred Ekpe as wanted. Why does your government appear more focused on prosecuting critics than addressing the underlying environmental and community grievances?

20. The recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and growing reports of kidnappers exploiting forests and boundary communities in the South-west have heightened fears that the insecurity long associated with northern Nigeria is gradually spreading southward. What specific proactive measures is your administration taking to secure forests, waterways and rural communities in Akwa Ibom against bandits and kidnappers before the state faces a similar crisis, and how are you strengthening intelligence gathering beyond routine police checkpoints?