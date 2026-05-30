The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja, has ordered the remand of the Vice-President of the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA), Oluwaseye Obatolu, over an alleged sexual assault case filed by the Lagos State Government.

From a certified true copy of the proceedings obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, trial judge Rahman Oshodi ordered on 12 May Mr Obatolu’s remand at a correctional centre in the state.

The arraignment marked the third attempt to bring the defendant before the court, following his reported failure to appear on two earlier dates.

Mr Oshodi subsequently ordered that the defendant be remanded pending the hearing of his bail application, fixed for 17 June.

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The defendant faces one count of sexual assault by penetration, contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Under that provision, sexual assault by penetration covers non-penile forms of penetration and attracts a maximum punishment of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The charge in case marked ID/27718C/2026 and dated 2 February, alleges that the offence occurred on 24 April 2024 at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos.

“Oluwaseye David Obatolu (M), on or about the 24th day of April 2024, at Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Judicial Division, sexually assaulted Oluwapelumi Ojo (F) by inserting your fingers inside her vagina,” the document stated.

The prosecution charge and accompanying filings were signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, “for: Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State.”

Mr Obatolu, in addition to his roles in the corporate world, serves as vice-president of NAFA, an organisation established in 2019 to oversee the development and regulation of American football in Nigeria.

According to information published on the association’s website, NAFA was created to expand opportunities through the sport and currently supervises grassroots, school and semi-professional American football activities across the country.

The association says its objectives include promoting contact and non-contact American football competitions, regulating the sport, developing leagues for local and international competitions, and creating opportunities for people “of all ages, background and abilities” within the game.

NAFA also says it seeks to advance broader social development goals through sports, including health promotion, education, gender inclusion, youth development and economic opportunities.

On its website, NAFA says it was founded to use American football as a platform to promote “Health, Unity, Diversity, Development, Livelihood and Entertainment,” collectively described as the “HUDDLE” values.

The organisation also states that part of its mission is to “promote interest for the sport in women” and contribute to goals such as gender equality and safe participation in sports.

Although the association’s website lists Mr Obatolu as vice-president, it does not state when he assumed the position.

Mr Obatolu has, however, publicly represented the association at sports development programmes and tournaments in recent years.

In May 2025, he told The Nation newspaper that NAFA was building “a formidable Team Nigeria” ahead of the African Flag Football Tournament in Egypt.

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Speaking during the National Sports Festival in Ogun State, he said the association had spent months scouting and evaluating players across different leagues in the country as part of preparations for the continental tournament.

The case has also drawn attention because of NAFA’s recent public engagement on safeguarding and consent issues.

On 30 April 2026, the association organised a Sexual Assault Awareness Month programme themed “Understanding Consent and Safeguarding in Everyday Spaces,” focusing on consent, accountability and safeguarding within sports and professional environments.

In recent years, the court has handled a growing number of such matters, with defendants frequently remanded while awaiting bail rulings or legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.