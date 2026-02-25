The Niger State Government has pledged to allocate 1,000 hectares of land to the Nigerian Army for a post-service housing development scheme for retired personnel.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying Governor Mohammed Bago made the commitment while receiving the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited, Ishaiah Allison, at the Niger State Liaison Office in Abuja.

“The Niger State Government is to provide 1,000 hectares of land within the state to the Nigerian Army for its post-service housing development,” Mr Ibrahim said.

According to the statement, Mr Bago commended the Army’s housing initiative and said it aligns with his administration’s plan to develop sustainable agricultural housing schemes for veterans.

“It is unfortunate that people who have served this country for years are sometimes left without hope after retirement,” the governor said.

“This post-service housing development initiative will go a long way in giving military veterans a sense of belonging.”

He added that the 1,000 hectares would accommodate both residential and agricultural activities to support retired officers and soldiers.

“The land will be enough for housing and agricultural purposes for the veterans. Our team will work closely with the Nigerian Army to ensure the success of this initiative,” Mr Bago said.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Allison said the Post-Service Housing Development scheme was designed to provide affordable homes for retired Army personnel as part of their welfare package.

“The post-service housing development is an initiative aimed at providing affordable housing for our retired officers,” he said.

“We want to make the housing truly affordable, and that is why we are seeking the support of state governments, especially in the provision of land.”

He commended the Niger State Government for its support and urged the governor to sustain the partnership to ensure that veterans benefit from the programme.

The proposed development is expected to form part of broader efforts to improve post-retirement welfare for military personnel, many of whom face housing and reintegration challenges after leaving active service.

