Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed security agencies to intensify operations in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area following Sunday’s attack on Ratatis, a community in Dorowa Babuje, where at least 10 people were killed.

The directive was conveyed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Joyce Ramnap, hours after nine of the victims were laid to rest in a mass burial attended by grieving families, clerics and community leaders.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that gunmen attacked the community on Sunday evening, killing residents and injuring several others.

Additional bodies were later recovered, raising the death toll. The latest incident came barely days after renewed violence in parts of Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs, and amid heightened security concerns across the state.

Governor condemns attack

In the statement, Mr Mutfwang described the killings as “barbaric and senseless,” saying they undermined ongoing efforts to stabilise the state through dialogue and reconciliation.

“The Plateau State Government has received with deep shock and profound sadness reports of a violent attack on Ratatis (Dorowa Babuje) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, which occurred on Sunday, 22 February 2026, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives,” the statement said.

“The government strongly condemns this barbaric and senseless act. This unfortunate incident comes at a time when sustained investments in dialogue, reconciliation and community engagement have significantly improved the relative peace currently being enjoyed across the state.”

The governor directed security agencies to “immediately intensify operations in the affected area, strengthen security presence in surrounding communities, and ensure that those responsible for this cowardly act are apprehended and brought to justice.”

He also announced the constitution of a joint search and rescue team comprising security operatives and relevant government officials to assist victims, account for missing persons and stabilise the affected communities.

According to the statement, those injured in the attack are receiving treatment in health facilities, while the government is monitoring their condition.

Mass burial amid grief

At the burial ceremony on Tuesday, prayers were offered for the deceased as relatives and residents gathered in mourning.

The Chairperson of the Regional Church Council of the Church of Christ in Nigeria, Ezekiel Dachomo, who officiated the burial, called for protection of Christian communities affected by recurring violence.

“The need for protection of Christians and Christian communities that are facing persecution is paramount,” he said.

“We need to pray for the widows and those who lost their breadwinners. We also need to forgive even the bandits.”

The National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Solomon Mwantiri, expressed frustration over what he described as ignored warnings prior to the attack.

“Today, we are burying nine victims of terror attacks, and two will be buried in Jol tomorrow,” he said.

“This is heartbreaking and too much for our people. Before this attack, we knew that an early warning was given, and nothing was done.”

He called for constant surveillance in flashpoint areas and urged the government to enforce the ban on open grazing, which he said has been linked to repeated violence.

Tension spreads to Jos

The killings have heightened anxiety in Jos and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday morning, several shops and businesses in parts of the state capital remained closed.

Residents in Gangare, Zololo Junction, Gadan Bako and Katako were seen staying indoors, citing fear of possible reprisals.

“I did not open my shop early on Tuesday because of the fear of the unknown,” a trader, Kamal Busari, said.

A postgraduate student at the University of Jos, Jireh Misal, said a scheduled 9 a.m. lecture was cancelled due to the tension.

“We had to cancel the class because of the heightened situation in town,” he said.

Security personnel were deployed to strategic locations across the metropolis, with patrol vehicles seen along major roads.

Renewed security concerns

The latest attack adds to a series of violent incidents in Plateau State in recent weeks. PREMIUM TIMES previously reported killings in Barkin Ladi and neighbouring Riyom LGA, as well as rising tensions in rural communities.

The state has also been grappling with other emergencies, including the recent mining tragedy in Wase LGA that claimed dozens of lives, stretching security and emergency response systems.

Despite repeated assurances by state and federal authorities, communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bokkos continue to report sporadic attacks, displacement and fear of further violence.

Governor Mutfwang, in his statement, reaffirmed the government’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property” and said additional proactive measures were being reinforced to prevent further breaches and sustain peace.

Residents, however, say the effectiveness of those measures will be judged by the restoration of lasting security in the affected communities.