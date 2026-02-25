Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State standing trial for alleged multi-billion naira fraud, on Tuesday attended the Progressives Governors Forum–Renewed Hope Strategic Summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his media office, signed by Ohiare Michael, Mr Bello’s team said he attended the summit organised by the Progressives Governors Forum under the chairmanship of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The statement said the meeting brought together “key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliberate on policy direction, governance priorities, and strategies to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.”

The event was attended by President Bola Tinubu, who was described in the statement as the “Guest of Honour.”

Mr Bello’s appearance at the high-level political gathering comes amid his ongoing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The EFCC is prosecuting Mr Bello on 19 counts of money laundering, alleging the diversion of N80.2 billion from the Kogi State Government and some local government accounts during his tenure between January 2016 and January 2024. He has denied the charges.

At the resumed hearing in January, an Access Bank compliance officer, Olomotane Egoro, told the court that about N3.1 billion traced to Kogi State local governments was paid into the account of a private company, E-traders International Limited, and subsequently distributed through cash withdrawals and transfers.

“Yes, my Lord. These cash deposits were made between July 26, 2021, and April 6, 2022, within eight months,” the witness said while giving evidence before the trial judge, Emeka Nwite.

The witness also testified that more than N2.5 billion was paid into the account of another entity, Fazab Business Enterprise, from Kogi local government areas between May and December 2022.

“That is over N2.5 billion paid into the account of Fazab Business Enterprise from Kogi State local governments within eight months,” he told the court.

He further confirmed that large portions of the funds were withdrawn in cash. When asked whether almost the entire inflow of N117.9 million in May 2022 was withdrawn in cash, he replied, “Yes, my Lord.”

In a related case before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Mr Bello also faces allegations involving the diversion of N110 billion, which prosecutors allege was used to acquire properties in Abuja and Dubai. He has also denied those allegations.

Last month, the trial court granted Mr Bello permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj during Ramadan after his counsel applied for the temporary release of his passport.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite said, “Hence, the defendant shall only spend 10 days in the Holy Land, which shall commence on March 13.”

Despite the ongoing proceedings, Mr Bello’s media office described his participation at Tuesday’s summit as part of consultations on “national development, economic reforms, and strengthening party cohesion in alignment with the vision of the current administration.”

The EFCC trial is scheduled to continue before the Federal High Court in Abuja.