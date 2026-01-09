A 44-year-old man, Ayuba Choji, has been killed by suspected bandits in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

PUNCH newspaper reported that Mr Choji was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in the Kumex–Mararaba–Foron axis of the Heipang–Foron Road, where gunmen believed to be Fulani bandits attacked him and another man who were travelling on a motorcycle.

A community leader, Moses Dung, told the newspaper that residents had received threats before the attack and were warned to vacate the area.

“Before now, we have been receiving threats to leave our community. And last night, the assailants suddenly emerged from hiding and attacked two people moving on a motorcycle without provocation. They stabbed Ayuba Pam Choji, and sadly, he gave up the ghost,” Mr Dung said.

A survivor of the attack said the assailants ambushed them as they rode through the area.

In a statement on Thursday, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) condemned the killing, describing it as “barbaric and unprovoked,” and urged security agencies to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

The statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, said the group was worried about what it described as suspicious movements of armed elements across several local government areas in Plateau.

“No grievance can justify the taking of innocent lives,” the group said, calling for intensified security patrols and protection of rural communities and farming corridors.

Pattern of violence

The killing comes amid a wave of violent attacks across Plateau State in recent weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that on 3 January, gunmen attacked Bong village in Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area, killing at least seven people during a night raid on the community.

The newspaper also reported that on Christmas Eve, 24 December, gunmen invaded Bum community in Jos South, killing another seven residents, while several others were injured.

In response to the situation, security forces have intensified operations in parts of the state.

On 1 January, troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, foiled a planned attack on communities in Wase Local Government Area, killing five suspected bandits during an ambush.

Police begin investigation

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, were unsuccessful, as his phone was switched off.

However, a police source at the command headquarters confirmed that the police were aware of the incident in Barkin Ladi and had commenced investigations to identify and apprehend those behind the killing.

Residents of the area have called for increased security presence, warning that repeated attacks on travellers and farmers are deepening fear and disrupting livelihoods across Plateau’s rural communities.