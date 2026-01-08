The family of an Abuja-based lawyer, Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, has announced her death after some unidentified kidnappers abducted her.

In a statement on Thursday, the family said Nwamaka, a former treasurer of the FCT branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), was killed on Monday after her abduction in the nation’s capital.

The statement, signed by her sister, Maureen Chigbo, a former president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), said that before her abduction, Nwamaka was on the phone with her sister, Anthonia, who briefly interrupted the call to attend to a client.

It said that when Anthonia reverted, the deceased’s phone was still alive, though she could hear her sister’s distress cry before the phone suddenly went dead.

“Anthonia alerted her elder sister, Maureen Chigbo, and other family members, who called the lawyer’s number repeatedly to reach her or her abductors to no avail.

“When a call finally went through, a male voice rained curses in English and Hausa language, saying, ‘Thunder fire you there, send three million Naira or else we will kill her.” The captors gave no further details and abruptly terminated subsequent calls,” the statement added.

The family, which also gave an account of how it reported the matter to the police, said that after a search, Nwamaka’s body was discovered in a mortuary with bruises, swollen eyes and a cracked skull, all signs of a tortured death.

Read the full statement

THE family of Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, an Abuja-based lawyer, is saddened to announce her brutal death at the hands of still-to-be-identified kidnappers in the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory on Monday, 5th January 2026.

Before her abduction, Barrister Nwamaka was on the phone with her sister Anthonia, who briefly interrupted the call to attend to a client. When she reverted, the barrister’s phone was still alive, and Anthonia could hear her sister’s distress cry before the phone suddenly went dead and unreachable.

Anthonia alerted her elder sister, Maureen Chigbo, and other family members, who called the lawyer’s number repeatedly to reach her or her abductors to no avail.

When a call finally went through, a male voice rained curses in English and Hausa language, saying: “Thunder fire you there, send three million Naira or else we will kill her.” The captors gave no further details and abruptly terminated subsequent calls.

Barrister Nwamaka’s family later tried to contact the Police Force Public Relations Officer and left a text message on her phone. They were referred to two police complaint numbers.

The family equally sent a distress text and WhatsApp message to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and also contacted the FCT Police Commissioner, who immediately linked them up to the Commander of the Scorpion Squad, in charge of kidnapping in Abuja.

The Commander later called to inform the family that the police were tracking the kidnappers, who were said to be “in motion and would likely drop the lawyer off once they might have collected the ransom.”

The kidnappers never initiated any calls, and when Nwamaka’s family members reached them through her phone for clarification on how the ransom would be paid, they only heard the lawyer screaming in pain, “I am dying. …save me, please send the money, I am dying,” before the phone finally went dead again.

The family maintained contact with the Police Commander throughout Monday night to follow up on the rescue operation.

At 4 am on Tuesday, 6th January, when Maureen called the Commander, he expressed surprise that the lawyer had not called or returned home. He then promised to escalate the rescue operation.

The Commander later called to inform the family that “a lady had been found in a critical condition” and taken to an Abuja specialist hospital. He requested that Nwamaka’s picture be sent for identification purposes.

Maureen immediately took a flight from Lagos to Abuja and on reaching the hospital, saw her sister’s lifeless body in the mortuary with bruises, swollen eyes and a cracked skull, all signs of a tortured death.

The Chigbo family has met with the Police authorities, who assured them that the case was under investigation and that the culprits would be apprehended.

Nwamaka was an active member and former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja, a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, IFWL,

FIDA and Global Association of Female Lawyers, GAFA. She was a former President of the Catholic Lawyers Association, Abuja.

An ardent Catholic, Nwamaka authored a book on Infant Jesus, and until death, was the vice president of the Infant Jesus Association, a member of the Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Group, among other religious groups.

The family expresses its gratitude to the Police for their efforts and cooperation so far, and urges the force to ensure that justice is served in Nwamaka’s case.

The family also wishes to thank Nwamaka’s friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their support and prayers. Her funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as possible.

Maureen Chigbo

For and on behalf of the Family (Credit:RealNews)