Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has visited the first batch of newly recruited forest guard trainees in the state, as authorities intensify efforts to secure vast forestlands and curb criminal activities linked to banditry, kidnapping and illegal logging.

The trainees, drawn from all 25 local government areas of the state, are undergoing training as part of a broader security initiative aimed at strengthening local surveillance and protecting rural communities that border forest corridors often exploited by criminal groups.

During the visit, Mr Bago interacted with the trainees and commended them for volunteering to serve the state at a critical time.

He urged the forest guard trainees to remain disciplined, resilient and committed to the task ahead, assuring them of the state government’s resolve to provide the necessary logistics, welfare support and operational backing.

The governor also disclosed that the current intake would be followed by additional batches, as the state plans to expand the forest guard scheme to ensure wider coverage and sustained security presence across vulnerable communities.

Niger State, one of Nigeria’s largest by landmass, is home to extensive forests that span several local government areas.

In recent years, these forests have posed significant security challenges, serving as hideouts for armed groups and criminal networks.

The forest guard initiative is expected to complement existing security agencies by providing locally rooted personnel with knowledge of the terrain and communities.

The forest guard programme is a strategic initiative of the federal government, implemented in collaboration with state governments, to establish a permanent, armed and community-based security force.

Beyond improving security, the initiative is also designed to reclaim Nigeria’s forests from criminal elements, safeguard the environment and promote sustainable use of forest resources.

Officials say the programme underscores a growing emphasis on grassroots security solutions as states seek to address complex security challenges while protecting livelihoods and natural assets.