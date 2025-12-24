The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to embrace hope, renewal and shared national values as Christians across the country celebrate Christmas.

The party said the Christmas season offers a reminder of virtues that can transform Nigeria.

In a Christmas message issued on Wednesday, the party’s National Chairperson, Kabiru Turaki, extended “warmest felicitations” to Christian members of the PDP and the wider Christian community, urging Nigerians to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“This season reminds us of the enduring values that Jesus embodied—love, sacrifice, humility, and generous provision for others,” Mr Turaki said.

He described the values as “timeless principles” which, if embedded in national life, could usher in economic prosperity and help realise “the Nigeria of our collective dreams.”

The PDP chairperson added that the party remains committed to promoting those ideals in its political conduct, stressing that even in difficult moments, societies and individuals can emerge stronger.

“Even in challenging times, determined people have not only survived, but have emerged stronger and found beauty in ashes,” he said.

Mr Turaki’s message comes amid significant internal and legal challenges confronting the PDP since his emergence as the national chairman at the party’s convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, earlier this year.

His leadership has faced stiff resistance from a rival faction, backed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, which reflects the deep-rooted disputes over control of the PDP’s national structure.

The challenges have been compounded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declining to recognise some members of the party’s newly constituted National Working Committee, citing unresolved court cases linked to the party’s leadership tussle.

The development has raised questions about the PDP’s preparedness for upcoming electoral contests and its ability to present a united front as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Despite these hurdles, the party sought to project optimism in its Christmas message, expressing confidence that perseverance and shared values would see Nigerians through difficult times.

Mr Turaki prayed that the season would bring “joy, peace and renewed optimism” to homes across the country.

The PDP wished Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, expressing hope that 2026 would be marked by unity, peace, and “God’s abundant blessings,” even as the party continues its efforts to resolve internal disputes and stabilise its leadership.