A bomb blast has been reported in a mosque in Maduguri, Borno State.

The explosion, according to Channels TV, occurred around 6:00 p.m. at a Juma’at mosque in Gamboru market in Maiduguri.

The television station said the blast occurred when worshippers were observing their evening (Magbrib) prayers. It said many of them were either killed or injured.

However, the number of casualties from the scene remains unknown as of press time.

The police spokesperson in Borno, Nahum Daso, could not be immediately reached for official confirmation.

He did not respond to calls and a text sent to him was not responded to at the time of this report.

The cause of the bomb blast is not clear yet. But previous bombings in Maiduguri and other parts of Borno state have been linked to Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).A bomb blast has been reported in a mosque in Maduguri, Borno State.

The blast came a week after the Nigerian Air Force bombed civilians in Kukawa LGA. The air forces has neither acknowledged the bombing nor responded to PREMIUM TIMES enquiry about the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more updates of the mosque explosion in subsequent reports.