The Kwara State University (KWASU) will award 8,119 degrees, including 7,618 first degrees and 501 postgraduate degrees at its 13th Convocation scheduled for Saturday.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Luqman Jimoh, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari Main Library on the main campus of the university in Malete.

Mr Jimoh said the institution is entering a new phase of academic expansion, research breakthroughs and community impact.

“This convocation reflects our steady growth and the impact we continue to make in improving society,” he said.

He disclosed that 82 students graduated with First Class honours, while 75 doctoral degrees will also be conferred.

Mr Jimoh highlighted the successful take-off of KWASU’s two new campuses in Osi and Ilesha-Baruba as one of the university’s most significant achievements in the past year.

He praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for ensuring KWASU now operates three fully functional campuses. “The success of these campuses belongs to the Visitor to the University. His doggedness made the dream a reality,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also thanked the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba host communities for providing a welcoming environment for staff and students. “Their warm reception reminds us of the strategic importance of town and gown collaboration,” he added.

He announced that fourth-year medical students have resumed clinical training at the newly upgraded Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, while 56 pioneer and second-set law graduates have been called to the Bar. “These are milestones we have long awaited,” he noted.

He said the university had recorded new infrastructure strides, including a N1 billion TETFund intervention for its Library Annexe and the installation of smart classrooms across all faculties.

He listed the projects nearing completion, including the First Lady/TETFund-supported Experience Centre, a Central Laboratory funded by the CBN, and the Faculty of Law building. A new 600-bed hostel built through a PPP arrangement has also been commissioned.

On research and innovation, Mr Jimoh celebrated staff who secured over N35 million in NRF grants and two scholars who won international research fellowships worth more than $50,000 each. “These two are the only Nigerians among the 22 global winners this year,” he emphasised.

He also revealed that KWASU engineers built a prototype electric vehicle from scratch, which will be displayed during the convocation exhibition. “This is an advancement from conversion to electric; every material was assembled here in KWASU,” he said.

The vice-chancellor applauded students’ growing research culture, citing that 44 undergraduates received N100,000 each during the last Undergraduate Research Day.

On community service, he said the university executed over 100 intervention projects in various LGAs within the year, while 125 women graduated from KWASU’s Centres for Women Development across its four locations. “Many of them now run their own businesses and are training others. That ripple effect is what we envisioned,” he said.

He said the KWASU Microfinance Bank also issued agricultural loans to seven farmer groups for the second consecutive year.

Mr Jimoh reaffirmed the university’s commitment to staff welfare, pointing to rebates, hazard allowance, disability support and promotion of deserving staff. “At KWASU, industrial harmony is non-negotiable. I appreciate all unions for sustaining peace on campus,” he said.

READ ALSO: Family faults government response as Kwara traditional ruler spends nine days in captivity

He highlighted major challenges, particularly the dangerous Shao–Malete crossing, urging the government to facilitate a flyover to prevent accidents. He also called for more security posts, additional on-campus hostels, and a swift resolution of ongoing land encroachment issues.

Regarding recent robbery incidents in Malete, he stated that joint security measures with the community have helped restore peace. “The bye law passed by the Moro Local Government has given legal backing to our restrictions. We are committed to preventing a recurrence,” he assured.

The vice-chancellor thanked members of the press for their ongoing partnership and invited the public to join in the convocation activities featuring exhibitions, a lecture by an emeritus professor, Peter Okebukola, a football match, and a convocation play titled Lisabi Agbongboakala.

“KWASU is experiencing remarkable growth. We remain focused on training the workforce Nigeria needs and advancing knowledge for societal development,” he stated further.