Gov. Hyacinth Alia has approved a five-man interim management committee for Lobi Stars Football Club, Makurdi.

Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Mr Kula said that the committee would manage the club’s affairs pending proper restructuring of the Club.

The members include Terver Ikya as Chairman, Uja Emmanuel, Media Director, Harry Yachi, Technical Director, Terzungwe Chugh – Administration/ Board Secretary (Ministry of Sports) and Owoicho Adejoh Ogiri, member.

According to the statement, the committee should immediately register the club for the 2025/2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) football season.

He said that the governor warned against distractions and urged all members to work together to achieve success and ensure the club returns to top-flight football.

After 27 uninterrupted years in Nigeria’s top flight, Lobi Stars’ relegation from the NPFL last season marked the end of an era.

Once a proud and consistent contender, the Makurdi-based club’s fall exposed deep administrative failings, fading competitiveness, and a pressing need for total rebuilding.

