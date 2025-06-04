The police in Niger State have arrested a dismissed soldier, Michael Musa, for impersonation and fraud following an alleged series of deceptive acts targeting point of sale (POS) operators in the state.
The state police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement. He said the suspect, wearing military camouflage to disguise himself as an officer, was apprehended for fraudulently obtaining various sums of money under false pretences.
Mr Abiodun said Mr Musa defrauded a POS operator in Bida of ₦120,000 after posing as a serving soldier.
He also allegedly swindled another victim in Kataeregi out of ₦ 300,000 and, most recently, on 29 May, tricked a POS agent along Mandela Road in Minna out of ₦50,000.
The suspect, who resides along Mandela Road, confessed to all three incidents during interrogation.
He further revealed that he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2022 while serving in Benin, Edo State.
The police noted that further investigation is ongoing as more victims report related complaints.
The command reiterated its commitment to rooting out impersonators and safeguarding residents from such criminal schemes.
