Over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims performing the 2025 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will converge in Mina on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the annual Hajj. Pilgrims gather there to perform crucial rites that make the city the focal point of the pilgrimage.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five pillars and a mandatory spiritual journey for every able-bodied person who can afford it. Muslims aspire to undertake this journey at least once in their lifetime. As part of this spiritual pilgrimage, the pilgrims visit many sacred sites, including Mina.

Mina is a sacred place connected to Islamic history and the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). Muslim teachings state that Mina was where Allah tested Prophet Ibrahim by asking him to sacrifice his son, Ismail. His complete devotion and obedience are honoured during Hajj through the religious practice of “Qurbani,” or animal sacrifice.

Islamic teachings mandate that specific religious practices and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) be followed throughout Hajj, including in Mina.

Dubbed the world’s largest tent city, Mina is located in a small valley five kilometres east of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The landscape is dominated by vast arrays of white tents specifically designed to accommodate the multitudes of pilgrims.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the tent city accommodates more than 2.6 million pilgrims and handles the enormous influx of visitors smoothly and efficiently. The site has extensive networks of roads, bridges, and tunnels for the movement of pilgrims between Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah—all major sites of the Hajj ritual.

What happens in Mina?

The rituals performed in Mina, known as “Ibadat,” are integral to the Hajj pilgrimage. They include the stoning of the devil ritual known as “Ramy al-Jamarat.” This ritual commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) refused Satan’s temptations to disobey when Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son.

During the stoning ritual, pilgrims stone three pillars to show they oppose evil while dedicating themselves to Allah’s divine commandments.

Pilgrims conduct the Qurbani with animal sacrifices. The religious ceremonies in Mina represent fundamental Islamic values of faith, obedience and sacrifice.

In Mina, pilgrims also pray and supplicate while reciting the Quran to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness. After finishing Mina’s rituals, they return to Makkah to perform Tawaf al-Ifadah, which constitutes an essential part of the Hajj.

Why is Mina important during Hajj?

Mina is the location for multiple religious rituals essential for pilgrims. Pilgrims understand Mina’s significance through participating in the stoning of the devil (Ramy al-Jamarat) for three days, which represents their rejection of evil and their commitment to Allah’s faith.

Hajj pilgrims stay in Mina for three nights between the 8th and 12th of Dhul-Hijjah.

The pilgrimage starts on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah when pilgrims travel to Mina after completing Tawaf al-Qudum in Makkah. Pilgrims dedicate their day to prayer and preparing for the other ceremonies.

On Day 2 (9th Dhul-Hijjah—Yaum al-Arafah), pilgrims move from Mina to Arafat for a day of supplication and reflection. After sunset, they head to Muzdalifah and return to Mina the next morning.

On Day 3 (10th Dhul-Hijjah), the ritual of stoning the biggest pillar (Jamarat al-Aqabah) and the Qurbani sacrifice take place. The completion of these major Hajj rituals is marked by hair shaving for men and trimming for women.

During day 4 (11th Dhul-Hijjah), pilgrims continue stoning the pillar at the three sites before going to Mina for prayer and contemplation. Pilgrims can depart from Mina at sunset on the 11th of Dhul-Hijjah.

While in Mina, Saudi Arabian authorities urged pilgrims to remain within their designated tents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prevent heat exhaustion, citing the high temperatures expected on the Day of Arafat.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, warned that random group walking poses a significant threat to the flow of crowds and the safety of pilgrims.

The minister spoke while meeting the heads of Hajj missions from various countries, including Nigeria, on the sidelines of the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium, which concluded in Jeddah on Sunday.

The minister emphasised the importance of using designated transportation from Arafat to Muzdalifah rather than walking. He stressed that dispatch and transport plans are essential for organising crowd movement and guaranteeing safety, deeming adherence a collective responsibility.

