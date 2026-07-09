Borno South Senator Ali Ndume has urged President Bola Tinubu to sustain the military offensive against terrorists and bandits, expressing confidence that they would be defeated through a coordinated national effort.

Mr Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this while speaking with State House Correspondents on Thursday, after meeting President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said sustained military operations had intensified pressure on criminal groups, with several bandit leaders eliminated and some commanders surrendering.

“There has been a lot of pressure recently on bandits in the North-west, the North-east, and elsewhere.

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” Some of their leaders have been taken out, and some of their commanders surrendered on Wednesday.

“If this momentum is sustained, we are confident the problem will eventually end,” he said.

Mr Ndume said terrorists could not withstand determined military action, stressing that commitment remained the key to defeating them.

“You don’t spare a bandit or a terrorist. Once you identify a terrorist, you should deal with him because if you don’t kill him, he will kill you,” he said.

The senator commended Mr Tinubu for prioritising security through regular engagements with the nation’s security chiefs.

He therefore urged the president to communicate more frequently with Nigerians about government policies and national developments.

“People expect their leader to tell them what is going on instead of allowing others to speak on his behalf,” he said.

Mr Ndume also urged the government to address rising food prices, transport costs and other economic challenges affecting citizens.

“We have the capacity to handle these problems. What is needed is coordination,” he said.

Mr Ndume said that discussions with the president centred on insecurity, economic hardship, and other pressing national issues.

He disclosed that Mr Tinubu proposed regular consultations to exchange ideas on tackling Nigeria’s complex challenges.

The senator described insecurity as the country’s greatest concern, although he noted that the situation is improving in some parts of the country.

He commended the president, the armed forces and other security agencies for sustaining operations against criminal elements across the country.

Mr Ndume added that Mr Tinubu’s meeting with the service chiefs before receiving him reflected the administration’s continued commitment to restoring peace and security.

(NAN)