The Kwara State Government has announced plans to clamp down on traders selling on walkways, pedestrian paths, and newly rehabilitated roads within the Ilorin metropolis.
The announcement is in a statement signed by Abdulquadri Ahmed, the Assistant Press Secretary of the Ministry of Works, on Wednesday in Ilorin.
The statement said the directive specifically applied to Emir’s Road, Zulu Gambari Road, Post Office, Isale Oja and Idi Ape in the metropolis.
“These roads have been upgraded to ease traffic, enhance safety and improve the overall appearance of the city.
“Turning them into makeshift markets defeats these efforts, endangers lives and disrupts the free movement of people and vehicles.
“‘Henceforth, anyone found trading in these areas or on any public walkway will face the full wrath of the law.
“Relevant task forces and security agencies have been deployed to maintain sanity.
“We urge all traders and vendors to leave the walkways, relocate to approved markets and trade zones. Let’s work together to keep Kwara clean, safe and organised,” the statement read.
(NAN)
