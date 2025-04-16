The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has declared the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in January, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.
Delivering judgement on Wednesday, the court also voided all proceedings and resolutions of the House of Assembly of 13 January, the day Mr Obasa was removed from office.
Mr Obasa, who was reinstated in March following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state, had filed the suit challenging his ouster.
READ ALSO: 2027: Atiku insists on coalition to challenge APC
He had named the House of Assembly and Mojisola Meranda, who was appointed Speaker following his removal, as defendants.
|
Wednesday’s judgement reinforces his reinstatement, giving the political intervention that saw to his return to office a legal footing.
…More details later
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999