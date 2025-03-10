The police are investigating the killing of the Kwara State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Idris Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar, 32, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen around 10 p.m. on Saturday in front of his residence at Oke Ose in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

He was a former special assistant to the Moro Local Government chairman and a youth leader of the Fulani community in Kwara.

The police spokesperson in the state, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said detectives recovered five expended 7.62mm shells from the scene.

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms the murder of Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Kwara State, who was shot dead on 8th March 2025 at the entrance of his residence in Oke Ose, Oke-Oyi.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation. CP Victor Olaiya assures that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and urges the public to remain calm and provide useful information,” the statement read.

The special assistant to the state governor on Inter-Community Relations (Fulani), Muhammed Abdullahi, also confirmed the killing of Mr Abubakar.

“The police were here yesterday and have begun an investigation,” Mr Abdullahi told journalists in Ilorin.“Yes, he was killed in front of his residence on Saturday night by gunmen,” Mr Abdullahi said. “We are preparing for his janaza as I speak.”

An acquaintance of the deceased, Aina’u Sarki, said, “I was with him 20 minutes before he was killed. Someone called me on the phone and told me he had been shot dead.”

In a statement by its Secretary, Abdulazeez Mohammed, MACBAN on Sunday announced Mr Abubakar’s death,.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the tragic passing of our esteemed Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Kwara State Chapter, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, who was killed by unknown gunmen yesterday at his Okeose residence at about 10 pm prompt. He is survived by two wives and six children.”

“May Allah (SWT) grant him mercy, forgive his shortcomings, and admit him into Aljannah Firdausi.

The funeral prayer was held in Zango, Ilorin, on Sunday.

